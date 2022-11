Editor: The Sentinel’s endorsement of wine in grocery stores rests on one of the most inane arguments I’ve ever heard. What else should we just roll over and let big monopolies do to us just because they’re determined to do so? Where the hell does that end? At least stand up for what you believe in. You inevitably lose if you can’t even show up to the fight. Vote No on 125.

—Chris Hassig, via [email protected]