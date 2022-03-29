LETTERS: Aurora’s Danielle Jurinsky has forgotten her manners

Editor: Aurora City Council Member Danielle Jurinsky obviously can’t take the heat!

She gets into a heated discussion with other Aurora City Council Members during the 3/28 meeting and she storms off the dais like a child who doesn’t get her way. Oh, but she thought it was OK to fire off nasty comments about Chief Vanessa Wilson and others on the radio a few weeks ago but, when she’s confronted with items face to face she runs and hides like a 5-year-old.

Obviously, her Air Force training failed her, her education failed her and she doesn’t know how to handle conflict shown by her true representation as a council member. Time for Councilmember Jurinsky to go back to school to learn some manners, conflict management skills and class. Such a classless woman!

—Roberta Johnson, via [email protected]