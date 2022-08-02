LETTERS: Aurora’s Chuck E. Cheese shooting hardly referenced among mass casualty shootings

Editor: During the 10th anniversary of the shooting at the Century Aurora threatre, we heard a lot of references the the recent mass shootings, as well as the reference to mass shootings from our past, such as Columbine and Sandy Hook.

What I find quite interesting, at least regards to Aurora, seldom do we hear about the mass shooting at the Chuck E Cheese near Overland High School. I graduated from Overland in 1993, and the shooting occurred in December of 1993. I even knew someone who worked there, but luckily wasn’t there that evening even though she was called in. I wonder why it seems as if this mass shooting isn’t referenced when state and local media report on mass shootings and gun violence.

— Andrew Jarrett, via [email protected]