LETTERS: Aurora needs a leader like Becky Hogan on city council

Editor: Early in this 2021 election campaign I endorsed Becky Hogan for City Council At Large and here’s why: As former Mayor of Aurora, I was presented with many challenges. Collaborating with City Council members we were able to overcome those challenges by working together, while keeping the needs of all Aurora residents in mind.

This November, Aurora will be voting on new council members and as we envision the future of Aurora, we need leaders who put people first. I can think of no other individual who has done that as well as Becky Hogan.

She has dedicated her life to improving the lives of those around her. She volunteers her time serving her community by organizing food drives, multi-cultural events, and most recently, managing Equity Clinics. She serves as Chair of Korean Committee-Aurora Sister Cities International and as a Planning Commissioner for the Aurora Planning and Zoning Commission. Her background as a small business owner and expertise in economic development will help shape policy decisions as Aurora continues to grow.

Becky knows and cares for Aurora. I ask you to join me in supporting her campaign for Aurora City Council At-Large.

— Bob LeGare, via [email protected]

Bob LeGare is the former mayor of Aurora, appointed to the seat after the death of Steve Hogan.