LETTERS: Approve Tutchton to lead Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Editor: The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission manages Colorado’s extensive network of state parks and wildlife areas. It is one of the most critical wildlife management bodies in the state, and its decisions have far reaching effects on Colorado’s citizens, tourists, and wildlife. In order to make effective decisions, the CPW Commission should be composed of members with extensive wildlife knowledge. For that reason, nominee James “Jay” Tutchton should be approved as a member of the CPW Commission due to his exemplary legal background and understanding of wildlife management.

Mr. Tutchton boasts an impressive resume that makes him uniquely qualified to make wildlife management decisions. His legal career has spanned almost 30 years, during which time he has worked with Defenders of Wildlife, WildEarth Guardians, and the National Wildlife Federation. Critically, he understands the importance of non-consumptive wildlife use and ecotourism. In 2019 alone, almost eight million park visitors spent approximately $515 million while visiting National Parks in Colorado. This activity creates jobs, grows Colorado’s economy, and improves the livelihoods of thousands of Colorado citizens.

Colorado’s unforgettable wildlife and landscapes are what draw so many tourists to the state. Mr. Tutchton understands how critical wildlife management and conservation are for the wellbeing of his fellow Coloradans. He is prepared to advocate for evidence-based management that takes into account the needs of Colorado’s residents. For that reason, I urge Coloradans to contact their state Senators and ask them to approve Mr. Tutchton’s nomination to the CPW Commission.

— Britton Slagle, via [email protected]