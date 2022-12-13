LETTERS: American students would benefit from a deep understanding of government

Editor: In regards to should high school students be required to take the naturalization test in order to graduate, I believe students should be required to take the naturalization test because not only they will have an understanding of how the test is going to be when immigrants take it but also have some knowledge of how their nation was founded/works and how many other Americans struggle to take the naturalization test and have a low amount of knowledge.

While it is true that, The naturalization test is a one-shot test and does not support a

student’s overall academic worth. It isn’t the same, how many student’s graduate from high school without a basic knowledge of how the nation was founded or how America’s system of government works and how many schools’ civics/history classes just talk about a certain topic or even just briefly talk about it and move on.

However, In a article named Should students be required to pass a citizenship test,

States that “ Over the past few years it has become more and more apparent that a lack of

education is showing its face among the American voter base”. For example, On Social media and even some late-night talk shows have seen street interviews of supporters of various politicians at rallies who have an absurdly low amount of knowledge of what they are protesting.

Additionally, A recent poll from a 2019 civics survey shows that only 39% of Americans

can name all three branches of the government, with only 37% being able to name their

congressional representative. Further evidence can be found in an article named “Should

students be required to pass a citizenship test, “ In a survey from 2018, only 39% of Americans could pass the Naturalization test ( with a score of 60% or better. A age of group was broken down showing 74% were 65 and older passing compared to only 19% of those under the age of 45” , which can ties into why it is important for high school students to take the naturalization test because they can have a better understanding how the test works and how the test is going to be when others take it.

As a result, I still believe that high school students should take the naturalization test in

order to graduate because an article named Should students be required to pass a citizenship test shows evidence of how some Americans have low knowledge of how their nation was founded and how America’s system of government works. Also how there have been some recent polls and surveys done and certain percent of Americans being able to answer questions or being able to pass the naturalization test.

—Daniel Perez Mariscal, via [email protected]