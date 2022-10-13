LETTERS: Adams County needs Alex Villagran

Editor: I am writing to encourage voters to vote for Alex Villagran for Adams County Treasurer. I learned to know Alex 16 years ago in my capacity as a Colorado State Representative and know him to be a man of integrity with a strong commitment to Adams County. Alex has key treasurer experience which is vital for the Adams County Treasurer’s office – the bank of the county!! I know and trust Alex Villagran and believe he can bring back confidence and trust in our treasurer’s office – something we sorely need in Adams County.

Please join me and many other concerned voters in Adams County and vote for Alex.

Cherylin Peniston, State Representative HD 35 -2007-2014

—Cheriylin Peniston, via [email protected]