LETTERS: A third candidate is vying for SD27

Editor: Just to inform your readers and the citizens of Aurora, GV and Centennial, Tom Kim and Tom Sullivan are not the only people running for Senator from District 27. I am, too. I am running as a write-in candidate for the new Colorado Center Party. I’m the same person who ran as a Democrat for House District 56 in the 2016 election cycle and whom the Sentinel endorsed.

Both Toms offer nothing but “more of the same.” The new Colorado Center Party represents an attempt by Republicans, Democrats and Unaffiliateds who are fed up with the current system to carve out a centrist-moderate position between the extremes to stand for both fiscal responsibility and full inclusion. We can have both. Politics doesn’t have to be an either-or proposition anymore.

We already have a left and right. This year please join us in the sensible center and write-in Matt Snider as your choice for Senator in District 27.

For more information about the Colorado Center Party, please see: https://coloradocenterparty. org/matt-snider-for-state- senate/

—Matt Snider, via [email protected]