LETTERS: A conservative majority city council has taken hope from Aurora

Editor: I am reflecting on my “morning after”…..after a new majority took power in my city. That morning, I allowed myself to feel hopeful that once the “opposition” had been eliminated this new majority would be freed up to act compassionately without feeling that they were being forced into acting and, in letting go of any feeling of powerlessness, they would now act compassionately for ALL Aurorans. I was hopeful that they would stop fueling fear and start fueling care and concern. My concerns had to do with several issues: 1) the efforts to work with our youth to turn the tide of violence and restore wellness and safety, 2) efforts to provide compassionately for our homeless, 3) efforts to turn the tide of distrust of our police by reform efforts so that we never again would treat people as Elijah McClain was treated, that we never again allow exercise of power to be wielded without equity and compassion as it was for the children forced to lie face down on concrete while enduring the terror of being lorded over by armed officers, 4) concerns about the coronavirus that is killing and otherwise harming those I love, 5) energy policies that support a sustainable city and planet and finally 6) the wave of disconnection and discounting and often hatefulness that is drowning our city and nation….the control through fear…. all the “against” and so few of the “fors.”

That hopefulness felt good while it lasted, only to be systematically crushed when one by one reality intruded. One of the first meetings provided a loud wake up gong when members of the new majority attended the meeting without the courtesy of wearing masks for the protection of their fellow council members. Putting fellow council members at risk is not acceptable and clearly a sign of disrespect and announcement of intent to operate in a divisive, power-centered manner.

Then…..this new council chose to spend a pocket of discretionary money for retention bonuses of our police, people who are currently employed at a level that provides them food and shelter and medical care and pensions. This choice was made when there are so many in need in our community as well as so many others, like our health care workers and front end service providers, who are exhausted and also need a boost. And the bonuses don’t seem to be tied to any metric except “hanging in there”, at this time when our police department needs to be focused on repairing a trust shattered by some of them. And as an additional….fear not the “last”….straw, just now we have a newly elected council member who calls our Chief of Police trash. Aside from the obvious unprofessional, power centered charter violation nature of this statement and accompanying actions, it has at its core a disdain for a Chief of Police who is trying to right some wrongs by insisting on respectful treatment of citizens at the same time as she works at building and supporting the police officers who also believe that it is their job to treat citizens with dignity and respect.

Next, this council decides to discontinue funding for Youth Violence Protection. No elaboration needed about that. Priorities are clear!

Now, the reinstitution of the camping ban. Whatever the solution, the discussion is too often loaded with judgment and lacking in compassion for the persons who are unhoused.

Additionally, the reversal of energy regulations that were designed to bring us closer to being a livable city and planet.

I believe that this new council has and continues to give a middle finger to the citizens of Aurora and a two-handed middle finger to the people of color in Aurora. I believe that this council is instituting a march toward control with fear. Power wielded through fear gives the council a green light for disrespect for a great number of its citizens. As I read my concerns of the 1st paragraph, I am so discouraged that that earlier dream has become, in only a few short months, a nightmare. I hope the characters in that nightmare will choose to do an about face and serve our community in a more caring, compassionate and fair way, a way that acknowledges the worth of ALL citizens of Aurora and a way that centers hope over fear and cooperation over division.

— Jan Wilson, via [email protected]

