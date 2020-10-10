LETTER: With a passion for public education, Ilana Spiegel should represent CD6 on the CU Board of Regents

Editor: Across its four campuses, the University of Colorado is our state’s third-largest employer, and grants the most undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degrees in the state. It is led by the nine-person Board of Regents, and I am writing in support for Ilana Spiegel in her race to become the regent representing Congressional District 6.

Ilana’s not new to the fight for quality education. With more than 20 years of public service and advocacy, her experience as a public school teacher, her perspective as a mother of students attending CU, and her passion for bringing about the change CU needs make her the right choice to become a regent. Ilana has been recognized for her work in education, and understands what makes students successful, not only in K-12, but in higher education as well. As the parent of a CU student athlete, Ilana is committed to CU delivering not just world-class academics, but also a strong athletic program.

I am a CU-Boulder alum and have served my alma mater on the Dean’s Engineering Advisory Council, and currently as a member of the board of directors of the CU Foundation. I am passionate about public education. More than anything, I believe Ilana can help the CU Board of Regents come together to focus first and foremost on the priorities that impact our students, faculty, and staff, and not the priorities of a political party. I know firsthand the importance of a quality education, and want to see more opportunities to increase diversity and accessibility to higher education for all the people of Colorado, regardless of their background or wealth.

I am proud to support Ilana Spiegel for the CU Board of Regents representing Congressional District 6.

— Nan Joesten, via [email protected]