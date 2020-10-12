LETTER: Which freedom is CD3 candidate Lauren Boebert missing?

Editor: As I drive around Garfield County, I see signs about Candidate Lauren Boebert and Freedom, which cause me to ponder to what degree Ms. Boebert’s freedoms have been suppressed. Let’s see, she and her family moved from Florida to Denver to Rifle. Seems pretty free to me. She freely dropped out of high school to work at McDonald’s, got married and had children. Sounds pretty free. She had some altercations with the law, skipped out on hearings and didn’t land in jail. Again, still free. I believe her two pit bulls that attacked a neighbor’s dog were also free. At least, running free.

She had the freedom to open a restaurant; the freedom to create a fake story about a Rifle murder to justify wearing a firearm and allowing her staff to arm; the freedom to contact Fox News and other outlets for free publicity while modeling her guns, and showing off prayers on her menus. She had the freedom to collect signatures outside her restaurant for a failed recall attempt of the Governor. She had the freedom to defy state and local regulations concerning Covid-19 and the re-opening of restaurants. Again, no repercussions. Still free.

Ms. Boebert had the freedom to run for public office, win the primary, and during a pandemic, fly to Washington to hear Trump’s acceptance speech.

Now, the GOP candidate is free to ignore debates unless she gets the questions in advance. Also free to ignore questions from the press about the positions she doesn’t have. Which is why the Pueblo Chieftain endorsed Diane Mitsch-Bush. Likewise the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, although they don’t officially call them endorsements.

Ms. Boebert has the freedom to potentially win an election, go back on the government dole she condemned, with paid health insurance while vowing to end the Affordable Care Act for us, collecting a salary paid by tax payers while denouncing taxes, all the while expressing no interest whatsoever in actually solving the nation’s problems, which she obviously knows nothing about. Except Freedom. Which freedom are you missing? Oh, must be the one which considers your health by wearing a mask.

— Craig S. Chisesi, via [email protected]