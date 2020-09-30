Editor: Thank you for giving climate change the attention it deserves in our local paper.

After decades of warnings and failure to act, the effects are now, unfortunately, readily apparent in the world around us. The Rio Grande is a lifeline for much of the country and we should use this dire situation as a powerful call to action. We can’t avoid or prevent climate change all together, but we can certainly stop it from getting even worse. The good news is that effective, bipartisan legislation already exists today.

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763) would reduce America’s emissions by at least 40% in the first 12 years, and it has even been vetted by top economists and climate scientists. It’s time for action.

— Christina Johnson, via [email protected]