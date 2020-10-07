LETTER: Wait, we can lower taxes? A ‘yes’ vote on Prop. 116 is a no brainer

Editor: I’m just giddy thinking about tax decreases. With all the political negativity from the local level up to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, there’s nothing that brings people together more than money. And finding ways for us to keep more of it.

That’s exactly what Proposition 116 does. As easily stated on the ballot, the question is: “Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes reducing the state income tax rate from 4.63% to 4.55%?” And our votes should be a resounding YES.

What does it mean for us? A few bucks back in our pockets for sure. But it sends a signal to businesses on the fence about relocating to Colorado that, “hey, we’re open and ready to have you”. It means more investment in our communities as we keep more of OUR money and spend it in our communities. This generates revenue for small businesses. Which means creating more jobs. Which means more taxes back to our communities.

That’s probably why Gov. Jared Polis endorsed and supported Proposition 116. How about that — in 2020, we have a bipartisan initiative!

And one of my favorite things: there’s no better way for us to keep state government in check than by denying it more money. Politicians have shown when they have more access to our money, they spend it frivolously. This keeps our elected officials more honest, and more responsible when passing annual budgets.

A no-brainer vote; mark “YES” for cutting taxes in November. Vote yes on 116.

— Stephen Collier, via [email protected]