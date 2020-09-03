LETTER: Social Security must be preserved

Editor: This past Friday, the IRS told corporations to stop withholding payroll taxes starting September 1, 2020. That will begin the defunding of our Social Security. We demand that our representatives in Congress stop this! We paid into Social Security and this is our money. If current workers stop contributing, the Social Security trust fund will be completely depleted by 2023, with disability payments cut off next year.

Trump is doing this to us. He can’t get away with it! Jason Crow, Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet must do what it takes to stop this theft of our main or sole source of income as retired and disabled citizens. They need to represent us, not corrupt oligarchs who want to privatize and profit. That is the same as robbing us.

— Linda Sirvey, via [email protected]