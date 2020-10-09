LETTER: Sen. Cory Gardner should push for more COVID-19 relief

Editor: President Trump has called to stop negotiating a federal relief bill until after the election, as highlighted in the Sentinel’s recent article. This is unacceptable and puts Coloradans at risk, not only for contracting the deadly virus but also for being unable to weather the ongoing economic crisis.

More than 700,000 unemployment claims have been filed in the state since mid-March. This implies that people across the Colorado are unable to pay rent, medical expenses, and lack resources to access basic, vital utilities like water and electricity.

Critical policies and programs to support our most vulnerable communities have been eliminated, while the timeline and impacts of the ongoing pandemic continue to extend into the foreseeable future. As it stands, many families and individuals do not have enough support to cover their basic needs.

Although Colorado prevented utilities from shutting off services during the first few months of the pandemic, protections lapsed in June. Over the past few months, major utilities across the state have resumed shut offs. Xcel Energy alone has mailed almost 50,000 shut off notices to the families it serves.

The ongoing pandemic requires people to have access to basic utilities to maintain personal hygiene and stop the spread of COVID-19. The pandemic is also requiring many people to alter their schedules to work or provide education for their children from home. With these basic needs in mind, cutting off utilities during this time of crisis is unconscionable. Cutting off utilities puts vulnerable people at risk of losing their power or water, while simultaneously putting the entire community at risk by requiring individuals to utilize public spaces to get access to basic services.

Sen. Cory Gardner must step up to the plate and push for a COVID-19 relief bill that helps Colorado families stay safe throughout the pandemic, pay their utility bills, and have access to other life-saving services and programs.

— Katie Meehan, via [email protected]