LETTER: Re-elect Gardner for continued bipartisanship

Editor: Most of us agree that our country is sorely needing more bipartisan, constructive dialogue and cooperation these days. Sen. Cory Gardner embodies this much-needed behavior. In fact, this year he was ranked the third most bipartisan senator by the Lugar Center for his work to build consensus, elevate the tenor of debate, practice civility, and advance legislation on pressing issues. We should take pride that we have a senator representing our state in this way and re-elect him to continue his productive work this November!

Senator Gardner is focused on making life better for all Coloradans and his record shows it. From leading the RESTART Act for Covid-19-impacted Colorado small businesses, to authoring and passing the Great American Outdoors Act which champions Colorado environmental conservation projects, to introducing bills to improve mental health resources in our schools, Senator Gardner has strongly represented our diverse Colorado voices at a national level.

There is a sharp contrast with his opponent, John Hickenlooper. Just last year, Hickenlooper said he was “not cut out to be a senator.” Combine that with his multiple ethics violations as Governor that he refused to testify about, was convicted of, and that we the taxpayers are now paying for, there is real cause for concern for how he would represent our state, our values, and our voices. Can we trust Colorado’s national representation and our future to someone like that? Instead, let’s re-elect Sen. Cory Gardner to continue his successful bipartisan leadership of our great state and country!

— Will Johnson, via [email protected]