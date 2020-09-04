LETTER: Political ads need better regulation

Editor: I am tired of political ads, how about you?

I am sure I am not the only one tired of political ads, especially, those paid by political action committees (PACs) with biased and even misleading names.

Here are three broad ideas that can help regulate political ads:

1. Prohibit political ads that are paid for by PACs.

2. Limit the number of political ads paid for political parties for particular candidate and issues.

3. Limit the number of political ads paid for candidates and their campaign.

These “rules” should apply to all modes of mass communication such as: TV, radio and newspapers, and yes, even the internet.

Political ads do not inform voters. They are designed to elicit an emotional reaction and bias the voters one way or another. This can be seen in “all” of the ads paid for by PACs, where the names of the PACs are in the small print at the bottom of your TV, and mentioned by a voice over talking so fast that is not easily understood.

Regulating political ads is one necessary step in making our election process less of a business and more of democratic process.

Let’s stop the calculated and well financed manipulation of the voters by regulating and eliminating political ads.

If this doesn’t work, then my advice to you all is to change the channel when they come on, or at least mute the TV.

— Andrew Jarrett, via [email protected]