LETTER: On policy, Trump has earned our vote

Editor: I understand why people don’t always like Trump’s personality and may be hesitant to vote for him based on that. However, a president’s policies impact us more than their personality does, and on that count Trump and his team have done much good for our country and stand in contrast to the damaging far-left policies that Biden would usher in. For example:

Prosperous Economy: Trump has broadly reduced our taxes and removed excessive government regulation. This has fueled a rising tide that lifts all boats—such as, prior to the global pandemic, the lowest Black unemployment rate in history and strong wage growth especially for those in the lowest quartile.

Freedom of Choice: He’s championed school-choice giving parents the freedom to make the right decisions for their children. On health-care, he’s taken action to empower patients, lower prescription drug prices, and expand affordable options for all. On energy, he supports an “all of the above” policy which is great for Colorado.

Safety: Trump stands with our brave police officers to keep us safe and is endorsed by multiple police unions including the largest one in the country in recognition of that. Internationally–where others were unwilling to–he has stood up to China and Iran to better preserve our country’s safety.

In sharp contrast, Biden would be a vehicle for the damaging policies of the radical-Left. The career politician signals this by choosing the Senator ranked as the least bipartisan and farthest-Left in the country as his VP and by agreeing to much of Bernie Sanders’ failed socialist agenda which requires an ever-growing government to drive it through. As the government grows bigger, the individual gets smaller. It’s a choice between preserving and improving America versus fundamentally transforming it.

A president’s policy impacts us more than their personality and Trump’s agenda of broad prosperity, freedom of choice, and safety (along with his visible pro-life support) stands in sharp contrast to his opponent. Whatever you decide at the top of the ticket please do vote for our great Republican candidates down the ticket!

— Will Johnson, via [email protected]