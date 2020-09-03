LETTER: National popular vote would stifle Colorado’s voice

Editor: It’s important we vote no on Proposition 113 (National Popular Vote) so that our Colorado voices and votes continue to matter. If we don’t stop this bill, Colorado’s electoral votes will no longer necessarily go to whom won our state. Do we want California, New York, Texas, and other big population centers determining Colorado’s vote?

We’re a vast nation with diverse opinions and no one part of the country should have never-ending control over the rest of us. That’s why the electoral college is in place – to ensure that this diversity across our country, not just big-city voices, is represented. To win, candidates should have to campaign in and earn the vote of large parts of the country. If we don’t stop this bill, candidates will treat us as a fly-over state, focusing instead on more populous areas in other parts of the country.

Ninety-nine percent of Proposition 113’s funding comes from outside Colorado (primarily from California). It’s no surprise then that there is strong bipartisan opposition to this bill as we understand the damage this would do to Colorado’s voice.

This bill will also make it easier for voter fraud to impact an election. Today, voter fraud must occur in the “right” states to swing the election. In a popular vote, it doesn’t matter where the voter fraud occurs, therefore increasing the chances that voter fraud can swing the election.

Let’s vote NO on Proposition 113 to so that our Colorado voices and votes continue to matter.

— Renee Anderson, via [email protected]