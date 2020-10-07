LETTER: National Popular Vote takes away Colorado’s unique voice

Editor: It’s rare for bipartisan agreement these days. However, we’re seeing that on Proposition 113 as people are standing together saying NO to it! Prop. 113 would give Colorado’s presidential electoral votes to whomever gets the majority of votes in the country, not based on whom we vote for in Colorado. We know our diverse Colorado voices may be different than CA, TX, or NY and that they should still be heard in the election—not just handed over to whomever these larger population centers vote for.

If our electoral votes simply go to whomever wins the popular vote, presidential candidates will not spend time in smaller population areas but instead focus on larger coastal populations. They will cater to the “needs” of those areas while over-looking what’s important to us—because our electoral votes are now tied to those larger population centers. That diminishes Colorado’s voice on the national stage which means our needs will less likely be addressed.

Our founders created the electoral college to ensure the diversity of our nation was represented—to get agreement not just from a lot of people, but from a lot of people in a lot of different places. In contrast, Prop. 113 does not value the diversity of thought and experience across our country—no wonder most of its funding comes from California.

Let’s continue to ensure our Colorado voice is represented nationally and that presidential candidates value Colorado, not just the big coastal population centers. Let’s vote NO on Prop. 113!

— Gene Hawley, via [email protected]