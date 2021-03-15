Letter: Legislators can help every community access reproductive health care by passing SB-009

Editor: A recent study found that providing a full year’s worth of pills at one time decreased unintended pregnancy by 30% compared to those who received either one or three packs of pills at a time. That’s why I am so excited to be able to support Senate Bill 9, which enables people who use Medicaid to get a one year supply of oral contraceptives.

Requiring someone to get to a pharmacy for a refill every month may result in a gap in time without contraceptives. That is why this bill is so important. It is a policy that is shown to be effective and helps support people in our community.

SB21-009 would also provide contraceptive coverage for undocumented people through the state Medicaid program. Too often undocumented women are not able to get the health care they need. This has incredibly negative health outcomes on individuals and impacts the financial stability of families. We can do more to make sure that every Coloradan is able to afford and obtain without barriers the services and support they need to prevent a pregnancy, terminate a pregnancy or be able to have a healthy pregnancy. This bill helps to take some important steps forward to meet this goal! I urge quick passage into law.

— Brenda Negrete, via [email protected]