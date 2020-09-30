LETTER: Conservation is hard, but Hickenlooper gets it

Editor: Conservation is a very hard concept. It does not lend itself to sweeping statements applied across a country with millions of subtly different landscapes. It requires policy makers to consult and contemplate the best available science from across the diverse universe of scientists. Then, those same policy-makers face the difficult decision of applying the best available science to the real world full of working class Americans living and working across these diverse landscapes.

You need a thoughtful person willing to directly engage with the communities most impacted by climate change and the tradeoffs that come from difficult policy decisions.

Former Gov. John Hickenlooper has stood in the middle of these challenges and consistently worked with anyone of good faith to advance science-based policy that actually delivers on climate change goals, while preserving jobs and industries as part of a long-term energy transition. His first in the country initiative to bring together industry and environmentalists to effectively regulate methane emissions in Colorado was a masterpiece of how public policy can unite all Coloradans and indeed Americans behind science-based policy. And it is only one example in a long track record of achievement.

Many politicians talk about science and listening to scientists. Very few of them actually can effectively take that science and rally citizens in overwhelming numbers behind meaningful policy.

Governor Hickenlooper is the most effective proponent of actual doing something about climate change and I urge you to vote for him for Senate in November.

— John Howard, via [email protected]

John Howard is the former Chair Colorado Parks & Wildlife. He lives in Grand Junction.