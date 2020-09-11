LETTER: All votes should matter, vote ‘yes’ on Prop. 113

Editor: In response to the recent op-ed against Prop 113 (National Popular Vote), I am disagreeing and urging a “yes” vote on your ballot for this to make it more representative for one vote per person! The National Popular Vote Pact will ensure that the person with the most votes wins, as is the case in every other contest we have in sports or elections. Why should the Presidential election be any different?

You might want to review the historical purpose of the electoral college when the 3/5 compromise came into play, and only white men could vote back then.

With the NPV, the winner in our state would get all of our nine votes. In Colorado, we get nine electors for a large population (which is 650,000 people per elector roughly). Every state, regardless of population gets at least three votes (one for each of their Senators and one for each representative). In actuality, many of the larger states are highly unrepresented! Wyoming, a much smaller state of 567,000, as well as a few other small states, still get three electors (Wy:one per 193,000 people), so they actually have more representation than we do, not less! Colorado has 10 times as many in population (5,845,530) but we don’t get 30 electors which would be a fairer electoral representation; only nine! How is that representative democracy?

And only swing states receive the attention of the candidates. Colorado is no longer one of those! That is unfair to all of the other states when candidates should be courting the votes of every state in the union. NPV would guarantee that candidates would court the votes in each state as all would be equally important to the outcome of the electoral vote. It is unfair that a few states get all the attention and can determine the outcome of the election, when all of our votes should matter!

Take this example. Colorado has 64 counties. Denver has a population of roughly 704,000 and the smallest is San Juan at only 715 people. What if each county got one vote for governor? Is that fair to the larger cities with more people in them? Would that make you want to vote; how would your vote matter? If Colorado were voting for governor, don’t you think that the entire state’s votes should determine the governor? (it does, but this is an example of the national election) That is all that the NPV does. It makes it more fair, not less. It doesn’t get rid of the electoral college either. It only ensures that the person in the state who won the most votes would received all nine of our electoral votes. As to voter fraud, it hardly exists!

I urge you to vote YES for NPV, and yes to one person, one vote! The one with the most votes should win!

— Sandy Reavey, via [email protected]