By Reverend Patrick Demmer, Sentinel Guest Columnist

Communities across Colorado, including the African-American community, had extremely high hopes when Gov. Jared Polis, the state legislature, and Department of Insurance (DOI) announced that the Colorado Option would increase affordability, competition in the market, and access to care for Coloradans. This outcome would help so many residents access the quality care they depend on – especially in underserved communities.

Now that the Colorado Option has been signed into law and implemented, we are seeing the true results of the state government-controlled system. Simply put, the Colorado Option is harming access to the high-quality, affordable coverage and care that Coloradans desperately need.

It is alarming to see health care costs are expected to rise to some of the highest rates in years. The DOI just announced that health insurance premiums for the 2024 plan year are expected to increase by 10 percent, which is following an identical 10 percent increase the previous year. A recent actuarial analysis actually found that Colorado Option plans were not the lowest premium plan for consumers in most counties.

In addition to increased costs, the Colorado Option is reducing competition in the state’s insurance marketplace. The system employs mandatory premium reduction targets that increase in size every year.

Industry experts expressed doubt early on that insurance providers would be able to meet them. Unfortunately, the industry experts were correct, and many insurance providers were forced to choose between meeting the targets or pricing their plans at unsustainable rates. This drove four prominent providers to exit Colorado’s insurance markets. And additional restrictions enforced by the DOI will make it more difficult to attract new insurance providers to replace them.

Unsustainable and artificial premiums, along with lower reimbursement rates, are also likely to increase costs for health care providers in the state. Many hospitals and doctors that Coloradans depend on for care could be forced to either cut services or pass those increased costs on to consumers. Patients lose either way.

Colorado has already been battling a significant shortage in health care providers this year. Similar to the insurance market, harmful conditions will drive more care providers out of the state and keep new ones from entering.

It’s of particular concern that the African-American community will continue to see fewer options for affordable insurance and high-quality care under the Colorado Option. Many of our communities are already lacking adequate access to quality care, so losing additional health care providers or services will take a disproportionate toll. Increased costs related to coverage and care will also have a devastating effect.

My friend Governor Polis has earned the support of my congregation and I many times, from the State Board of Education to Congress to the Governor’s mansion, because I know he cares deeply about all of the people in this great State. My hope today is that Polis will step up and fix the Colorado Option so that it delivers on the promises that were made.

Polis is a great baseball player who in the annual Congressional baseball game was a feared hitter. Now it is time for him to step up to the plate and fix this problem and bring affordable long term health care solutions to Colorado.

Rev. Demmer is Pastor of Graham Memorial Community Church of God in Christ in Commerce City, and a civil rights activist.