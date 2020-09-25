COVID-19 testing site at Aurora Sports Park to close

AURORA | The Aurora Sports Park coronavirus testing center is slated to close Oct. 5 because of low demand, according Aurora city officials.

Mayor Mike Coffman said on Twitter Thursday the COVID-19 testing site, located at 19300 E. Colfax Ave., has only provided an average of 178 tests per day. He said city planners had anticipated administering up to 1,000 tests per day at the center.

The new coronavirus testing spot opened Aug. 10. It’s a drive-in testing center and a joint project between the state and regional health departments, city government and Arapahoe and Adams counties.

From Aug. 10 to Aug. 21, the Sentinel reported the testing site had averaged 204 tests per day.

Public health officials said over the summer testing capacity was improving, and that it’s a crucial tool for tracing and limiting spread of the virus. It’s unclear whether the site could be rapidly set up again if there was a sudden demand for testing.

COVID-19 infections in Arapahoe, Adams and Douglas counties have been on the rise since early September, according to data from the Tri-County Health Department, which governs public health in the three counties.

So far, there have been 20,646 coronavirus cases across the three counties and 655 deaths.

Coffman said the test site will operate as usual from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Oct. 5. Patients can expect to receive their results within four days, according to the mayor.

The testing site bill is covered by federal CARES Act dollars and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, city spokesperson Michael Bryant said last month.