AURORA | Aurorans looking to flex a civic muscle can now apply for a spot on a slew of city boards and commissions, including the police review board.

City officials said Thursday in a news release seats are available on the city’s 30 boards committees and authorities. Residents are welcome to apply.

Open slots include those on the Independent Review Board, which is made up of four civilian members. Members weigh in on police misconduct and establish discipline for infractions. That board position comes with a requirement that applicants complete the Citizen’s Police Academy.

Other opportunities include the Cultural Affairs Commission and Aurora Fox Arts Center Board.

City committees and boards steer policy on matters from water to quality of life and oil and gas development. Meetings are conducted virtually because of the enduring pandemic.

To learn more and toss your name in the hat, visit AuroraGov.org/Boards.

— GRANT STRINGER, Staff Writer