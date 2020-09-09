Arapahoe County Court judge appointed to seat in 18th Judicial District

AURORA | Gov. Jared Polis appointed Arapahoe County Court Judge Don. J Toussaint to the 18th Judicial District Court, according to a Wednesday news release from the governor’s office.

Toussaint has been a judge in Arapahoe County in the 18th Judicial District since 2018, where he handles criminal cases. Previously, he was a district court magistrate in the 18th Judicial District, and was an assistant city attorney in the City of Aurora for five years. He earned his J.D. from the University of Denver in 2009. While in law school he unsuccessfully ran for a seat on the Aurora City Council.

Toussaint will be replacing Judge John Wheeler, who is retiring. The appointment will take effect on January 12.