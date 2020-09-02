DENVER | There won’t be any Colorado Symphony concerts until next year. All shows have been canceled through Dec. 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The symphony association made the announcement this week in alignment with Denver’s compliance with CDC social distancing rules and the state’s Safer at Home level 2 phase.

The following 2020/21 season events have been canceled:

September 8: Beethoven 2020 @ Montrose – CANCELED

September 9: Beethoven 2020 @ Grand Junction – CANCELED

September 18-20: Beethoven Symphony No. 5 with Olga Kern – CANCELED

September 24: Latin Beats: Sonidos de las Américas – CANCELED

September 26: The Doo-Wop Project – CANCELED

October 2-4: Shostakovich Symphony No. 5 – CANCELED

October 10-11: Alpine Opus – A Symphonic Ski Film – CANCELED

October 16-18: Barber Adagio for Strings – CANCELED

October 24-25: Disney Pixars Coco in Concert – CANCELED

October 30: Cleo Parker Robinson 50th Anniversary Celebration with your Colorado Symphony – CANCELED

October 31: Halloween Spooktacular! – CANCELED

November 6-8: Wonderbound Dances Beethoven – CANCELED

November 12: Vienna Boys Choir in Concert – CANCELED

November 13: Dancing Queen: A Tribute to Abba – CANCELED

November 20-22: Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini with Joyce Yang – CANCELED

November 25 & 27: Disney’s A Mupet Christmas Carol in Concert – CANCELED

November 28: At Last – A Tribute to Etta James – CANCELED

November 29: The Ten Tenors Home For The Holidays – CANCELED

December 4-6: All Beethoven – Symphony No. 5 – CANCELED

December 7: Celtic Women – The Best of Christmas Tour – CANCELED

December 11-13: A Colorado Christmas – CANCELED

December 16: Beethoven 250 – CANCELED

December 18: A Very DeVotchKa Holiday – CANCELED

December 19-20: Too Hot To Handel – CANCELED

December 23: Holiday Brass – CANCELED

December 31: A Night In Vienna – CANCELED

Ticketholders of canceled events can donate their tickets and receive a tax deduction for the value of the tickets, exchange tickets for future events, exchange for account credit or request a refund for the tickets. If no action is taken by Oct. 16, the symphony says tickeholders will get an automatic on-account credit that will be good through June 30.

Despite the pandemic shuttering the concerts, the symphony is still working to provide events in a safe way that limits the possibility of spreading the virus.

The musicians have sold out the Acoustic on the Rocks series at Red Rocks and is also partnering with the Denver Botanic Gardens and Denver Arts and Venues for programing.

So far, the symphony has participated in 30 live, in-person events.

— KARA MASON, Staff Writer