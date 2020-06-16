Colorado readies for ‘Protect our Neighbors’ re-opening phase

DENVER | First there was Stay at Home, then there was Safer at Home, and now Colorado leaders are transitioning into a “Protect our Neighbors” phase that eases COVID-19 precautions and allows local governments more flexibility in re-opening.

Gov. Jared Polis announced the draft measures during a news conference Monday.

The new phase, which is accepting comments for the next 48 hours, is slated to kick in for local governments when transmission of the virus is low, possibly in early July. Polis said it’s likely this phase will be in place until either a cure or vaccine is available for COVID-19. That’s not expected for up to another year and a half.

The phase allows all activities to occur at 50% of pre-pandemic capacity. Bars will be allowed to re-open and some indoor events (up to 500 people) can return.

Those limits may even be able to ease up even further in some parts of the state.

The framework for Protect Our Neighbors can be found here. And comments can be made here.

Polis told media during the announcement Coloradans are still highly encouraged to wear masks, practice social distancing and stay home if they are at a higher risk of contracting or becoming severely ill from the virus.

“Masks are the ticket to the Colorado we love,” he said, adding that the “proof is in the pudding,” Coloradans have seemed to take the pandemic seriously.

Twelve out of the past 14 days the state has seen a downward trend of cases, and hospitalizations continue to decrease. That hasn’t been the case in neighboring states like Arizona and New Mexico, which have seen a major resurgence of cases.