Aurora mayoral race breaks $1 million mark

AURORA | The Aurora mayoral race has broken the $1 million mark, according to campaign finance reports. The latest reports were due to the city clerk last week.

Mike Coffman leads the pack having raised more than $542,000 so far. Ryan Frazier’s campaign reports $226,950 in contributions, Marsha Berzins’ campaign has raised $181,619.25, Omar Montgomery’s campaign has raised $128,003.27 and Renie Peterson’s campaign has raised just more than $11,000.

Write-in candidate Tiffany Grays, who is also required to submit campaign finance reports, has raised $4,785. She donated $4,000 of her own money to her campaign, according to the most recent report.

That puts the total of the six candidates at nearly $1,094,722.51.

Candidates are now required to submit campaign finance reports 90, 60, 30 and 14 days before Election Day. A report is also required 30 days after the election.

Per the latest report, Berzins reported four $5,000 contributions: two from an address associated with a Texas-based company that has “acquired 120 acres around the Gaylord Rockies for a planned $500 million mixed use development over the next decade.”

Other big contributions for Berzins’ campaign in this report came from Futurevision, Ltd, the chain that owns the Medicine Man cannabis retail shops, and the Home Builders Association of Metro Denver.

She raised $32,090 total during this reporting period.

Coffman also earned $5,000 from the metro housing association, $5,000 from the Benson Mineral Group and $2,500 from developer Larry Mizel, who is the CEO of Richmond American Homes.

Coffman raised a combined $33,525 during the most recent reporting period.

Frazier’s top donor this reporting period came from Murphy Creek Development, which donated $2,500. He raised $16,400.

The Service Employees International Union Local, which has a Colorado chapter that represents more than 7,000 healthcare and property service workers, donated $10,000 to Montgomery.

He also garnered $3,000 from the Colorado Conservation PAC and United Food and Commercial Workers International Union.

In all this cycle, Montgomery’s campaign raised $34,137.69.

Peterson raised $850 total, from three donors, and Grays raised $4,595.