LETTERS: Attacks against Ward 3 candidate Ruben Medina a ‘low blow’ for local politics

Editor: I live in Ward III which is now represented by Marsha Berzins.

Ruben Medina is running for Ward III.

I’ve received two political mailers from Ruben Medina’s opponent that asks voters to NOT vote for Ruben.

The mailer instills fear if Ruben Medina wins the Ward III election.

I’d like to comment that instilling fear of a candidate is a low blow and hopefully will backfire.

Ruben has a proven track record of working for the well being of Aurora.

His organizing talents led to the construction of the new 41,000 sq. ft. Moorehead Rec center, increasing attendance to 12,000 to 40,000 per year!

He’s a project manager, organizer, wrestling coach, and former fire fighter.

He has served on regional boards, including the Denver Foundation and RISE Colorado that works to educate and empower low income families.

I’m fearful that such negative campaigning will be the norm if Medina’s opponent wins.

If a candidate can’t win on his merits and has to resort to fearful, untrue statements about Ruben, it unfortunately will show that fearful, negative advertising is the way to

campaign in Aurora.

Please go to medina4Aurora.com to learn more about a very qualified candidate who has shown his dedication to our beloved city.

— Pat Dunn, via [email protected]