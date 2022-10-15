COLORADO VOTES 2022: Personal rights focus of HD 32 race

AURORA | Current state representative Dafna Michaelson Jenet and political newcomer Justin Brown will square off in November in the race for the redistricted House District 32, which will encompass much of Commerce City, Aurora and unincorporated Adams County.

Jenet is currently a state representative for House District 30, which covers parts of Commerce City, Thornton, Brighton, Aurora and other parts of Adams County but had its boundaries completely shifted during the 2020 redistricting process.

Jenet was first elected to the seat in 2016 in a highly watched contest where she was endorsed by then-president Obama, and succeeded in flipping the district from red to blue by defeating Republican incumbent JoAnn Windholz.

During her six years in the Legislature she has focused on issues including increasing access to mental and behavioral health services and improving services for foster youth and other young people. Jenet sits on the education, finance, legislative audit and Public Health Care & Human Services committees.

In 2021, Jenet was a prime sponsor of a bill that allocated funding for Colorado youth to access three free mental health sessions. During the last legislature session Jenet, who is Jewish, joined Aurora representative Iman Jodeh in sponsoring a bill that provides religious organizations and other nonprofits grant money for security upgrades.

Jenet was one of many sponsors of the Reproductive Health Equity Act, which enshrines Colorado’s current abortion protections into law. Following the May leak of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Jenet spoke publicly about an abortion she had when she was 40 after a 20-week ultrasound during her third pregnancy discovered that her baby had no heartbeat.

“The risks of not having the procedure involved not passing my baby and instead hemorrhaging and potentially dying, because I was already bleeding,” Jenet wrote in an op-ed in Newsweek. “So, having the procedure was necessary in order to maintain my life.”

On her campaign website, Jenet said that her future legislative priorities are bolstering the Adams County economy, supporting veterans, education and continuing to advocate for increased access for mental health care.

Her opponent, Republican candidate Justin Brown, did not respond to Sentinel inquiries but has put a primacy on energy independence online.

A Commerce City resident who works in the oil and gas industry, Brown’s campaign website states that protecting parental rights in education, improving the economy and lowering crime are his main priorities.

“I want to help with the pocket-book issues by lowering taxes and fighting inflation,” the website states. “As well as, unleashing our energy production which will boost the economy and help lower gas prices.”

On his Facebook page, where he sells “Anti Polis Social Club” T-shirts as a donation perk, he wrote that oil and gas production is crucial to energy independence and that he supports exploring all types of energy production, including nuclear.

“Our industry has made great strides to become cleaner while still producing reliable and affordable energy,” he said in a post. “No one produces O&G as clean as American, and no one does it better than Colorado. In my opinion, when talking about energy we should start using words like ‘addition’ instead of ‘transition’.”

Brown was the MC at a Log Cabin Republicans event in September and has been endorsed by the Colorado Oil & Gas Commission and the Colorado Hispanic Republicans. Jenet has been endorsed by Congressman Joe Neguse, Senator Michael Bennet and the Colorado Education Association.

Dafna Michaelson Jenet Q&A Dafna Michaelson Jenet: Should the state end partisan elections to the offices of state treasurer, secretary and attorney general, making them administrative positions nominated by the governor and confirmed by the state senate? No. I think it is important to give our voters the opportunity to vote on whom they think is best suited to serve Colorado in each of these roles. Colorado recently enacted far-reaching reforms affecting police agencies across the state. Mandating truly independent review of police-related deaths and injuries wasn’t among the new requirements created by Senate Bill 217. Should every police agency be required to create some type of independent oversight mechanism? It is unfortunate that this needs to be discussed. However, I do think it would be in the best interest of the public to have independent oversight into police-related deaths. Despite many lauded changes in Obamacare, the cost of healthcare in Colorado and across the nation has continued to climb steadily, outpacing almost every other nation. What can the Legislature do to not just halt regular increases, but push down health care costs? At the state level, I have voted for programs like the Prescription Drug Review Board, reimbursement for “surprise billing” from out of network providers, capping the price of insulin, and including mental health screenings in insurance coverage. There are also structural fixes to the healthcare system. In addition to these solutions, I will continue to lobby the federal delegation to pass laws to bring down healthcare costs. Many argue that the generally poor condition of Colorado roads and underfunded schools is due in large part because of the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, which prevents legislators from raising taxes and caps tax revenues, returning “excesses” to residents. Why is this true and what’s the solution, or why is this untrue and how can Colorado better fund roads and schools? Current state law (TABOR) puts Colorado in a uniquely difficult position. The legislature can’t quickly make changes to taxes/investments as needed, and we can’t easily reallocate funds from one place to another without statewide approval. We aren’t allowed to save revenues for a rainy day, and we can’t invest those savings into infrastructure projects or education. Until we change TABOR, it’s going to be difficult to invest in roads, schools, and other needs of Colorado families. Some local city lawmakers were elected on a platform that they would lobby the state to repeal SB217, the Enhance Law Enforcement Integrity bill. Has this legislation positively or negatively impacted policing in Colorado? Would you propose any changes? I believe that accountability between public servants and citizens is paramount to build trust for public safety. Would you vote for a ban on so-called assault-style weapons? Why? I’m the mother of an active duty marine, and I believe that assault style weapons belong in the hands of the military and not average citizens. Having legalized and regulated recreational marijuana, should Colorado pursue legalization of recreational psilocybin aka hallucinogenic mushrooms? Given the current opioid crisis, I don’t believe we need to have more drugs on the street than we already have. Would you support legislation imposing restrictions on abortions, or should Colorado stay the course in preventing the government from making those decisions for women and their health care providers? I support the progress we have made in Colorado by passing the Reproductive Health and Equity Act (RHEA) after the leaked Dobbs decision, and will continue to fight for the right and freedom of pregnant individuals to make the reproductive healthcare decisions that are right for them. And I want to enshrine this right in the state constitution so it’s that much harder for this crucial freedom to be taken away. If you could unilaterally write and impose any law you wanted, what would it be? I would not unilaterally impose any law. We are a democracy and we should not pass laws outside of the legal processes for making laws. If you could unilaterally sunset any existing Colorado law, which would it be? Once again, unilaterally changing any law outside of the legal processes we have is undemocratic. Should the state seek to prevent growth in communities that cannot prove sustainable water sources? I don’t believe the state has the authority to prevent this growth, but the state should be a partner in making sure that communities have access to safe and reliable drinking water as Colorado continues to grow. Colorado cannot pave its way out of highway and road congestion and the air-quality problems it creates. Should the state make a concerted effort to reduce overburdened roads and highways some other way? How? Increasing access to public transportation is important to solving road congestion and air pollution from cars. This means both improving route coverage and affordability for riders. Do you trust the election process in Colorado? And will you accept the outcome of this election as announced? Absolutely, yes. Do you believe the 2020 Presidential Election was absent of widespread fraud and fairly won by Joe Biden? Absolutely, yes. Get to know Dafna Michaelson Jenet What’s the most Colorado thing you’ve done recently? I took my dogs out to play in the park and bright and sunny fall day What is the last concert you attended? Indigo Girls What restaurant do you frequent most? Reunion Coffeehouse If you had a superpower, what would it be? Ease depression and anxiety in people What was the last book you read? Lioness by Francine Klagsbrun What is your least favorite household chore? Dishes If you had to pick one television show to watch forever, what would it be? I’m more of a movie person, and my favorite movie is Ever After Did you have any New Year's resolutions? What were they? Be sure that I’m always doing my greatest and highest good What were you most excited to do after pandemic restrictions eased? Hugging people again What fun fact about you would most surprise people who know you? I was the manager of the women’s basketball team in college