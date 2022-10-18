COLORADO VOTES 2022: Both Polis and Ganahl focus on Polis’ record in pitch for Colorado governor

Meet Jared Polis

Jared Polis is the current governor of Colorado. He was elected in 2018 after serving a decade representing the state’s second congressional district in Washington, D.C. Prior to politics, Polis made millions of dollars in business ventures. In college, he founded an internet provider service and later an online florist company and a greeting card company. He is a father of two, married to Marlon Reis, and Polis is the first openly gay governor in the U.S.

Jared Polis Q&A

Do you believe the 2020 Presidential Election was absent of widespread fraud and fairly won by Joe Biden?

Yes.

Colorado enacted far-reaching reforms affecting police agencies across the state. Mandating truly independent review of police-related deaths and injuries wasn’t among the new requirements created by Senate Bill 217. Should every police agency be required to create some type of independent oversight mechanism?

I greatly respect the role that our local police and safety departments play in keeping our communities safe. I know Colorado officers of the peace and police and sheriff departments work hard to hold themselves accountable and provide transparency to the people they serve. It is critical for communities and their police departments to create real trust, including independent oversight that can help a department and a city to provide a high level of accountability. At the state level, we have made progress toward creating more civilian oversight through the Police Officer Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.) board, which is now able to hold accountable officers who are found guilty of violating certain standards, such as use of excessive force. The board has also increased transparency in policing by making a database public of officer decertifications and violations of state standards.

The Polis Administration put a focus on local control (as with oil and gas, the COVID pandemic and more). Should this policy style continue? Or should state lawmakers shape policies that fit the entire state?

With steady leadership and hard work with Coloradans, the state experienced one of the lowest death rates, shortest shutdowns, highest vaccination rates and quickest economic recoveries in the nation. Today, because of our approach, Colorado’s unemployment rate is steadily decreasing, the state is topping the list of strongest recovering U.S. state economies, and we are charting our own path to a better future. A Governor should create more freedoms, not less, so Coloradans can live the lives they want to live in a community in our state that reflects your values. Support for local control is a legitimate bias of mine, but not an absolute solution for every issue in every instance. There are many issues that are interjurisdictional by nature including water in Colorado.

Despite many lauded changes in Obamacare, the cost of healthcare in Colorado and across the nation has continued to climb steadily, outpacing almost every other nation. What can the Legislature do to not just halt regular increases, but push down health care costs?

My top priority is saving Coloradans money – and healthcare is one of the biggest expenses for families. Four years ago, I committed to Coloradans that I would cut the cost of healthcare and that is exactly what we did and are doing. Through the Office of Saving People Money on Healthcare and our partners in the legislature, we have capped insulin costs, cut insurance premiums by 26% for market coverage most used by small businesses and their employees, and created the Colorado Option which will bring down costs by another 15% over the next 5 years. We are also driving prices down by expanding prescription drug import programs and increasing enforcement of our hospital pricing transparency laws. There is a lot more work ahead to save people money on healthcare.

Many argue that the generally poor condition of Colorado roads and underfunded schools is due in large part because of the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, which prevents legislators from raising taxes and caps tax revenues, returning “excesses” to residents. Why is this true and what’s the solution, or why is this untrue and how can Colorado better fund roads and schools?

Last year, we passed one of the most comprehensive bipartisan transportation bills in our state’s history that provides sustainable funding to fix our roads, bridges, and tunnels over the next 10 years. We have also made historic investments in K-12, increasing per pupil funding in public schools by 18 percent ($12-13k per classroom), increasing teacher pay and reducing class sizes. I sincerely believe that every Colorado family should be able to access high quality, low-cost education that empowers our kids to dream and succeed. Under my administration, Colorado has achieved the rank of 5th best state overall for education, but there is still more work to be done to ensure that Colorado and Coloradans’ brightest days are still ahead including practical solutions to invest in our schools and roads.

Would you sign a ban on so-called assault-style weapons? Why or why not?

I will always do what’s right for Colorado. We can keep our communities safe from gun violence while also respecting Coloradans’ Second Amendment right to use guns for protection or recreation. Colorado has strengthened gun laws including magazine capacity limits, red flag laws and expanded background checks, and I'll continue to look for proven, data-driven steps to reduce gun violence and ensure guns are not accessible to dangerous people.

Having legalized and regulated recreational marijuana, should Colorado pursue legalization of recreational psilocybin aka hallucinogenic mushrooms?

Voters are going to decide this issue in November. Regardless of the outcome, I’ll make sure the state is ready to implement the will of the voters.

Would you support legislation imposing restrictions on abortions?

Under my administration, Colorado remains a state where individual freedoms are protected and every person has the ability to live, work, and thrive. I recently signed the Reproductive Health Equity Act, which codified the right to choose and use of contraception into Colorado state law. We also issued an Executive Order making it clear that Colorado will not assist other states’ prosecution of reproductive healthcare providers and patients. I will continue to fight for every person's fundamental right to make reproductive health care decisions – free from government interference.

Should the state seek to prevent growth in communities that cannot prove sustainable water sources?

Water is Colorado’s lifeblood, and my administration is taking action to make sure our state is building water-conscious communities, a robust and sustainable agricultural economy, and thriving watersheds for many years to come. In addition to aggressively protecting Colorado’s water rights under existing compacts, we are modernizing our water infrastructure and finding innovative ways to conserve Colorado’s most precious resource. I will continue to implement and build upon the Colorado Water Plan and collaborate with Colorado partners at the local, state and federal levels to ensure that the state we are so proud to call home can sustain us into the future.

Colorado cannot pave its way out of highway and road congestion and the air-quality problems it creates. Should the state make a concerted effort to reduce overburdened roads and highways some other way? How?

We can improve our roads, highways and bridges while also protecting our clean air. Under my administration, Colorado is taking historic action to modernize transportation and expand multimodal options so Coloradans can have a brighter future with less traffic, cleaner air, and more freedom. We are delivering a comprehensive network of electric vehicle charging stations across the state, electrifying our transportation sector with electric buses and e-bikes, and improving pedestrian and bicycle safety in cities and towns across the state through our Revitalizing Main Streets program. We will continue expanding transit alternatives to save people money and give people more choices for how they get around our state.

Rural communities, especially farming communities are struggling. Should Colorado do more to subsidize medical, education and other services in rural places to ensure their viability? Where would the money come from?

The challenges of living and working in rural Colorado are unique, and I am committed to listening to and delivering on what rural Colorado needs. That’s why I’ve appointed 525 gubernatorial cabinet and board members from rural communities. We are increasing incentives to bring more qualified teachers, administrators, doctors, nurses and mental health professionals to Colorado’s rural areas, and this includes committing more than $200 million in recovery funds to rural Colorado. We have fixed over 600 miles of rural roads and we are set to bring high speed broadband internet to 99 percent of Colorado households by 2025. We are also setting rural kids up for success with free preschool and kindergarten. We are partnering with ranchers and farmers to help them gain access to new markets, build resiliency, and plan for the next generation of the family business. We also lowered property taxes on farming and ranching lands by 9 percent. Programs like Just Transition and Rural Jump Start are helping create diverse economic opportunities in rural communities, and my administration will continue to make sure all Coloradans have a promise of success no matter where they live.

The EPA and every credible global expert agrees that burning fossil fuels for electricity, heat and transportation are the greatest contributors to climate change. Is there a way to reduce carbon emissions enough to prevent climate change and continue to use fossil fuels for those three greatest contributors? What would your administration’s policy be?

My administration is taking bold action to put Colorado on a path to 100% renewable energy by 2040. We already reached an agreement with our utilities to cut emissions by 80% by the end of this decade. We are electrifying our transportation sector and expanding low emission transportation options. We are strengthening accountability for our biggest fossil fuel polluters. We are investing in Colorado’s homegrown renewable energy industries. We are building more energy efficient communities through innovative building practices, promoting density in urban areas, and making sure people can afford to live closer to where they work.