AURORA | Incumbent Republican Mike Coffman will face challenges from Democrat Councilmember Juan Marcano and outsider Democrat Jeff Sanford this fall as Coffman’s first mayoral term comes to a close.
Coffman positioned himself as the architect of Aurora’s policy on homelessness during his first term, bringing forward a ban on homeless camping last year after it was rejected by a previous council and sponsoring the city’s “work-first” plan for addressing homelessness, which prioritizes connecting homeless people with jobs before other resources such as housing.
Although Coffman and the city have yet to quantify the impacts of the ban and accelerated sweeps of homeless encampments, he stood by the ban at a Sept. 28 candidate forum, saying he thought street homelessness would be worse if the city had never implemented a ban but also that it can be improved.
In his submission for the Sentinel’s 2023 election guide, Coffman said he wants to “rewrite” the ban to allow the city to perform abatements more quickly but not until the city has improved the mental health care, addiction recovery and job training resources available to homeless people. He also proposed setting up special courts to aid homeless people accused of low-level offenses.
Coffman also sponsored — behind the scenes, at first, and later openly — a ballot item asking voters to empower the city’s mayor. The item ultimately failed to make the ballot after supporters missed a procedural deadline.
While Coffman argued that swapping Aurora’s council-manager form of government for one led by a mayor with the powers of a city manager could promote accountability, Aurora City Council members on both sides of the aisle said it could also promote cronyism, denouncing it as a power-grab by Coffman. Sanford said Sept. 28 that he supports the idea of a strong mayor.
Marcano was among those council members who spoke out against the strong-mayor proposal. He also voted against the city’s camping ban and the mayor’s “work-first” plan for addressing homelessness, arguing instead for a “housing-first” model similar to the approach taken by cities such as Houston.
Marcano called the camping ban a “failure” in his election guide submission. He said that, rather than see the city invest in encampment sweeps, he would like to see the city and other local jurisdictions pool their money for permanent supportive housing to accommodate the chronically homeless as well as rapid re-housing for those at risk of becoming homeless.
Sanford proposes banning camping that impacts small businesses while also working with the counties to establish safe places for people to camp temporarily, where they can also receive services such as showers and information about other resources. Sanford also said Sept. 28 that he would call for a meeting on his first day as mayor with other mayors in the region to discuss the problem of homelessness.
On the topic of public safety, Sanford said he supported stiffer penalties for crimes such as vehicle and retail theft as well as investment in community assets like recreation centers, parks and open spaces.
He also questioned the extent to which Aurora police have lived up to expectations for reform following the death of Elijah McClain, saying in his election guide submission that he had “seen nothing that is data driven, progress or a willingness to change other than a reserve force with no plans, policies, procedures(,) cost or accountability.”
Coffman was more optimistic, saying in his submission that the city had made “significant progress” since the rollout of its consent decree agreement with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.
He specifically mentioned the Aurora Police Department’s recent revision of its use of force guidelines as a sign of progress along with Aurora Fire Rescue’s decision to stop administering the sedative drug ketamine, which McClain was injected with prior to his death.
Coffman described his support for increasing penalties statewide for car thieves and felons caught with guns but said he also supports investing in after-school and summer activities for Aurora youths, particularly those at risk of getting involved in violence.
Marcano said he believes APD has made progress on reforms but that the department has been held back by police officers resisting changes included in the consent decree. He suggested reinstating a citizen group that had been tasked with making recommendations to improve the department and creating a civilian board to review use-of-force incidents in response to community concerns.
Marcano said he opposes “tough-on-crime” approaches to retail and vehicle theft, and instead suggested the city focus on guaranteeing good-paying jobs, programs for at-risk youths through local schools, job training and education for people involved in the criminal justice system, and affordable housing.
He and Coffman both wrote about using funds raised through Colorado’s Proposition 123 to fund affordable housing. Marcano also said he wanted to roll back zoning policies that limit the construction of “missing middle” housing and commit city general funds to land banking, acquiring property and the creation of community land trusts.
In response to the question of what specific steps Sanford wanted to see the city take to promote affordable housing, Sanford asked how many available housing units belong to developers and said he would be interested in looking into land-lease agreements with other jurisdictions to build housing in a manner similar to an agreement between Summit County and the U.S. Forest Service allowing that county to build housing on National Forest land.
Meet Mike Coffman
Mike Coffman, R-Incumbent
Mike Coffman was elected to the mayor’s office in 2019, the latest chapter in a political career that has taken the longtime Aurora resident from the statehouse to the halls of Congress. Coffman previously founded a property management company in Aurora and served in the U.S. Army and Marine Corps. In 2008, he left his position as Colorado’s Secretary of State to replace Tom Tancredo in the U.S. House of Representatives. Coffman served in Congress until 2018, when he was defeated by Democrat Jason Crow.
Meet Juan Marcano
Juan Marcano, D-Challenger
Juan Marcano has served on the City Council since 2019, representing Ward IV in west Aurora. The child of Puerto Rican immigrants, Marcano was raised in Texas and worked as an architectural designer before stepping back to focus on his elected role. He has promoted a housing-first policy for addressing homelessness as well as progressive solutions to rising housing costs and public safety, frequently butting heads with the council’s conservative majority over social issues.
Meet Jeff Sanford
Jeff Sanford, D-Challenger
Jeff Sanford was born in Denver and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1984 to 2008. He earned his bachelor’s degree in applied science in technical management from American Military University in 2018. He has a professional background in public administration and civil service, previously working as the facility manager for Buckley Space Force Base. He said at a candidate forum in September that he has experience managing multi-billion dollar contracts and staffs including thousands of workers.
Policy Q&A for Jeff Sanford
• Why should Aurora voters pick you as their next mayor?
As I have entered this journey into municipal leadership with the conscious decision not to solicit endorsements, nor accept these endorsements along with no campaign donations I knew it would be a challenge. I received many comments as to why do you want to enter politics. It is corrupt, and you can never win without money. This was disappointing, but I chose to take the high ground and make a difference. I am a non-partisan candidate that has lived in Aurora Colorado for over 34 years, raised three children with my wife, owned three houses with one being dedicated to my mother in coordination with my brother and sister, due to limited availability of affordable housing. I am a blue-collar citizen that has become weary with the political rhetoric, and the priority being placed on just tax and spend with out objective data supporting the spending of citizen tax dollars focused on developers and covering large expenses due to lack of planning such as the massive health care increase for city workers due to not negotiating competitive insurance plans. Professionally I have started at the bottom of organizations and worked my way up by training, education and experience. Two weeks after graduating high school I entered the Air Force as an Airman Basic hoping to become an Aircraft Mechanic on the Largest airframe we had at the time…The C-5 Galaxy. 24 years of various combat deployments, humanitarian deployments and professional development, I was fortunate at the top 2% to retire as a Chief Master Sergeant. Soon after my retirement in 2008 from the uniformed service I held two private sector jobs that had been affected by the economic downturn, however I was fortunate to again to start at the bottom in civil service and work my up the ranks to make a difference for the American people, drafting policy and managing enterprise level multi-billion budgets. A change in leadership is necessary to move forward with decorum and adapt to the current issues facing the residents of Aurora, not the ever-growing city bureaucracy with partisan battles.
● What will be your top three legislative priorities if elected?
Environmental/sustainable goals and vision to ensure the City of Aurora is not a flyover city completely focused on political hot buttons. To ensure Aurora can move forward the city must have a comprehensive master plan. With my extensive experience in developing an enterprise level master plan it not only discusses the 5-10 years construction plan but also workforce planning, projected revenue, parks and open space, vehicle (fleet) replacement, and one of the most critical portions is scalability with preplanned “off the shelf” projects to execute if excess funds become available. We as government must not only draft policy and expend resources to support city services, but we must foster a sense of pride and attract folks that want to be part of the best city, not just because of the pay and benefits, this is growing a workforce that sees working and living in aurora as the best as a culture, not just a high paycheck.
Fiscal responsibility. When elected as Aurora next mayor the very first request I will make is for a complete fiscal audit along with a workforce study to ensure staffing is at a proper level and the survey will include an employee survey, as the last comprehensive survey was completed in 2018.
Developing a comprehensive education pathway for folks wanting to utilize the Community College of Aurora, specifically focusing on STEM and the critical need for a construction trades training program to address the needs going forward.
● Aurora’s City Council has become increasingly polarized in recent years, with members publicly coming into conflict over topics such as police reform and social justice. How will you get work done in spite of this, and what sort of working relationship do you want to develop with council members who don’t share your political views?
My political views are 100% in line for moving Aurora out of the “perceived” problem city that only talks about negative issues but spends Millions of taxpayer funds for “pet projects and shields politically aligned city interest.
● Since 2020, Aurora has taken several steps to promote diversity in its city government — for example, by creating an Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and by introducing Native American land acknowledgements at the start of council meetings. Has the city been moving in the right direction with these efforts? What additional steps or corrections would you like to see the city make?
The monotone reading of the “Native American land acknowledgements at the start of council meetings” in my option is detracting from the true reverence that this statement should convey and should be rotated to each council member each meeting to demonstrate a full council commitment. The same should be applied to the “first amendment/decorum statement as has been demonstrated recently there is no accountability on the city council for breeches of decorum, hoverer they can hold a joint press conference when their absolute power is challenged by a ballot proposal, and even ruled legal to proceed.
● Last year, Aurora’s City Council responded to the phenomenon of homeless camping by banning camping on public property and stepping up sweeps of encampments. Do you think the city did the right thing by introducing its camping ban? Why or why not?
Denver has elected a new strong may that so far has fulfilled his campaign promise despite opposition from many external groups looking for shock and awe headlines, Aurora should adapt to the “let us solve the problem” approach as opposed to My plan is better, or I told you so or the worst of all you wasted 2.2. million dollars. Ban the camping that affects small business, and concerns citizens provide a temporary safe space for folks that wish to “camp” while also ensuring they have the information to seek resources and facilitate that process thru the county. Nobody will be completely satisfied with any approach but let us at least agree on the 80% solution as a city as opposed to political infighting and leaving the heavy lifting to all the superb non-profit organization and our limited dedicated city staff working 80 hours a week.
● Aurora and other cities in the Denver metro area have recently struggled to respond to increases in certain crimes, including vehicle and retail thefts. To discourage criminal behavior, should the city invest more in social programs (education, job training, etc.), or should it invest more in policing and tougher criminal penalties? What should that investment look like?
All crimes are unacceptable; however, the response and evaluation of the root cause should also be objectively taken into account. As I stated in my debater I support stiffer penalties for these types of crime, however as a data driven objective professional, I ask how many of these crimes were prosecuted, and how many let to convictions, first then evaluate the are thy took place and evaluate if the citizens of aurora had a safe and accessible recreation center, a park, or open space that was affordable and available. The current initiate to have park ranges in certain spaces has reduced crime, made the community feel comfortable being able to interact with an ambassador of aurora as opposed to authority figure, and from my experience the professional park rangers are focused on sustainable topics as opposed to ridged policy such as loitering.
● After the death of Elijah McClain, Aurora’s Police Department agreed to implement a list of reforms to address what the Colorado Attorney General’s Office described as a pattern of racially-biased policing and excessive force. How much progress have Aurora police made toward reform? Have calls for reform gone too far, or are they not ambitious enough?
What has been done so far in relation to meeting timelines, true culture change, and feedback from the line sworn police officers along with impacted communities? I have seen nothing that is data driven, progress or a willingness to change other than a reserve force with no plans, policies, procedures cost or accountability, the only concrete item is the existing “gypsy” police chef as full authority for hiring, backgrounds, and firing along with all veterans and civil servants were excluded for the draft proposal for eligible applicants.
● Aurora is grappling with a shortage of affordable housing, with one city representative estimating in July that the city needed about 7,500 additional affordable units to meet demand. What specific steps would you like to see the city take to expand its inventory of affordable housing?
Again, what is the data? Do most of the available housing units belong to developers? Has the City looked at a land lease agreement such as was just done in Dillon Colorado, in cooperation the U.S. Forest service? I know for a fact that my kids live outside of Aurora due to the price of rent, let alone a starter home.
● Some lawmakers have criticized the low-density development patterns typical in the eastern and southern parts of the city for inefficiently using land and water. How much of a problem is development “sprawl”? Do you think the city should be encouraging more compact, high-density development? If so, how?
The city council has approved many of these developments and especially special districts without even a proposal by the developer in city council meetings. Have the City Council publish all of the water use variances approved and who they are for, it would be surprising. The biggest example of this is the SEAM facility located Northeast of the Aurora Reservoir, this is quite interesting on the expenses, and additional cost that have been incurred by City Council Approvals over the past 4 years.
● As the demand for water grows, Colorado cities are being forced to reconsider how they allocate and share their limited water rights. If another city wanted to lease water from Aurora, how would you decide whether to support or reject that proposal?
The city is already facing demands from over commercialization, and poorly planned approval of special districts, however if the subject matter experts in the water department along with planning evaluate the return on investment (ROI) then that would be the appropriate decision.
Policy Q&A for Mike Coffman
● Why should Aurora voters pick you as their next mayor?
The Aurora voters should support me to serve as their mayor for another four years because I have an extensive background of leadership from the military, business, and from government at the state, federal and now at the local level that I’ve been able to bring to the office of mayor to put forward effective polices to reduce crime, homelessness, and to expand affordable housing.
● What will be your top three legislative priorities if elected?
My top priority is to bring down the crime rate by continuing to support the progress that APD and AFR are making under the consent decree, that we have the best trained and equipped police department, and that our police officers receive a salary and benefit structure competitive enough to recruit and retain the very best law enforcement personnel.
● Aurora’s City Council has become increasingly polarized in recent years, with members publicly coming into conflict over topics such as police reform and social justice. How will you get work done in spite of this, and what sort of working relationship do you want to develop with council members who don’t share your political views?
I will never use inflammatory language to describe the motivations of those who do not share my beliefs and I will try to focus more on the issues that we can come to an agreement on.
● Since 2020, Aurora has taken several steps to promote diversity in its city government — for example, by creating an Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and by introducing Native American land acknowledgements at the start of council meetings. Has the city been moving in the right direction with these efforts?
What additional steps or corrections would you like to see the city make? The city of Aurora is the most racially and culturally diverse city in Colorado with 20% of our residents born outside of the United States and we continually take steps to demonstrate that we are a welcoming city to everyone that calls Aurora home. I’ve very proud of our 10-year integration plan for immigrants and refugees, to make them full participants in our community, and we should always be focused on improving this plan. As we are a culturally diverse city, we are also diverse in our faiths and I routinely visit all faiths, whether Christian, Muslim, Jew, Hindu, or Buddhist, to show that as their mayor, I stand with them and support their right to practice their religion without fear of violence, discrimination, or intimidation.
● Last year, Aurora’s City Council responded to the phenomenon of homeless camping by banning camping on public property and stepping up sweeps of encampments. Do you think the city did the right thing by introducing its camping ban? Why or why not?
Encampments are both a threat to public and public safety. I want policies that are both compassionate to the unhoused and fair to our taxpayers. I led the effort to pass our current camping ban and I believe that it can be improved upon and I’m currently working to rewrite it. I want to strengthen our ability to do abatements in a more expeditious manner, but I also believe that we should not move forward with such a plan until we have more robust services in place, such as mental health care, addiction recovery, job training programs, and a specialized court to handle low level offenses by the unsheltered homeless that focus on treatment instead of punishment. I continue to support the city of Aurora’s participation in the State of Colorado’s plan in turning the Ridgeview Academy campus into a long-term care facility for the chronically homeless who suffer from severe addiction disorders and the development of a Navigation and Resource Center that will consolidate all of our services for the homeless onto one campus on city-owned property at the vicinity of Chambers and 32nd Avenue.
● Aurora and other cities in the Denver metro area have recently struggled to respond to increases in certain crimes, including vehicle and retail thefts. To discourage criminal behavior, should the city invest more in social programs (education, job training, etc.), or should it invest more in policing and tougher criminal penalties? What should that investment look like?
Most of the policies related to public safety are set at the state level. Last year, I reached out to Mayor Michael Hancock of Denver and Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers to find agreement on a legislative agenda that we could bring to the Governor and to the State Legislature, as the mayor from the three largest cities, to bring down the crime rate in our cities and across Colorado. Our agenda included making all motor vehicle thefts a felony, providing grants for local government to purchase more license plate readers that can detect a stolen vehicle moving through an intersection to alert local law enforcement, increasing the number of juvenile detention beds, increasing the penalty for a prior felon caught with a firearm, and to prohibit unserialized firearms known as “ghost guns.” Governor Polis supported our agenda and the majority of it passed the legislature and was signed into law by the governor. I look forward to working with Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade on an agenda for the next legislative session beginning in January. The priority should go to spending in public safety to address the immediate problem of violent crime in our city but I also strongly support increasing spending on programs that support afterschool and summer activities for our young people, particularly for those at risk, that will provide for a better path for them.
● After the death of Elijah McClain, Aurora’s Police Department agreed to implement a list of reforms to address what the Colorado Attorney General’s Office described as a pattern of racially-biased policing and excessive force. How much progress have Aurora police made toward reform?
Have calls for reform gone too far, or are they not ambitious enough? The city of Aurora has made significant progress under the consent decree with the Colorado Attorney General and the city continues to utilize the mandated requirements as an opportunity to improve both the responses by the Aurora Police Department and the Aurora Fire Department. The consent decree has already led to many changes from changes in “use of force” guidelines to the elimination of the sedative Ketamine, and to the use of mental health professionals where a law enforcement response was used before.
● Aurora is grappling with a shortage of affordable housing, with one city representative estimating in July that the city needed about 7,500 additional affordable units to meet demand. What specific steps would you like to see the city take to expand its inventory of affordable housing?
I introduced the resolution, passed by the city council, that made the city of Aurora the first city in Colorado to commit to the affordable housing requirements of the voter approved ballot initiative, Proposition 123, that passed last November and required participating local government to increase their inventory of affordable housing by three percent, year over year, in exchange for receiving state TABOR surplus income tax proceeds that are made available via the voter approved initiative.
● Some lawmakers have criticized the low-density development patterns typical in the eastern and southern parts of the city for inefficiently using land and water. How much of a problem is development “sprawl”? Do you think the city should be encouraging more compact, high-density development? If so, how?
Yes, and I believe that the passage of my water conservation ordinance, earlier this year, will discourage the larger lot single family homes that have been prevalent in many new residential developments in Aurora because it will prohibit all new residential developments from having grass (cool weather turf) in the front yards, side yards, and it will limit grass to 45% of the backyard, or 500 square feet, which ever is less. In addition, Aurora’s new water rate schedule discourages additional water utilization for outdoor irrigation.
● As the demand for water grows, Colorado cities are being forced to reconsider how they allocate and share their limited water rights. If another city wanted to lease water from Aurora, how would you decide whether to support or reject that proposal?
I would only support the city of Aurora leasing water to another jurisdiction if the agreement were time limited, if we have enough surplus water available, that the receiving jurisdiction would be required to pay for the entire cost of developing the infrastructure necessary to hook up to our system, and that the receiving jurisdiction pay at least 1.5 times the rate that our residential customers pay for water.
Policy Q&A for Juan Marcano
Why should Aurora voters pick you as their next mayor?
The mayor’s primary responsibility is constituent services, and I’ve been the most responsive and accessible council member the city has had since it began tracking constituent service requests. I will continue this level of service as mayor.
The mayor’s most unique duty is to run our regular meetings, and I have a strong grasp on parliamentary procedure that will ensure our meetings are run efficiently. We have frequent bouts of confusion during our meetings, and I will ensure we have a much smoother run through our agendas.
Finally, it is the mayor’s duty to bring the council together on common ground and set a vision for the future of the city. I will be communicative with my colleagues and focus on areas of agreement to build consensus and deliver results for our community.
What will be your top three legislative priorities if elected?
Public safety, housing, and homelessness.
On public safety, we need to continue to hold lawbreakers accountable while we make serious investments to address the root causes of crime. We must also ensure that accountability means restoration for the injured and reformation for the convicted so that they can be successfully reintegrated into society. We will also fully fund alternative response options to emergencies, such as the Aurora Mobile Response Team, to free up sworn officers to patrol for street racing and quickly respond to serious crime.
Public safety also includes fixing defects in our infrastructure, and we’re on track to break another record for traffic fatalities in Aurora. We must adopt Vision Zero and revise our engineering standards to prioritize safety over speed for our city’s road network.
On housing, we need to take full advantage of funding from Prop 123 while we increase funding for and execute on Aurora’s Housing Strategy, to include land banking and grants for nonprofit development. I would also like us to work towards creating a nonprofit housing program modeled after Vienna, Austria’s approach to housing that has produced high quality, socially integrated, mixed-income housing for their residents for over a century.
Deepening housing affordability while creating a permanent supportive housing program modeled after Houston, TX will allow us to rapidly decrease homelessness while saving taxpayers money. We’ll need to work together as a region to get this problem under control, and many of our jurisdictional partners are ready to get moving on this approach. We just need a mayor and council majority that have the political will to make it happen.
Aurora’s City Council has become increasingly polarized in recent years, with members publicly coming into conflict over topics such as police reform and social justice. How will you get work done despite this, and what sort of working relationship do you want to develop with council members who don’t share your political views?
Communication goes a long way. There has been a long-standing tradition for the mayor to check in with council members, typically on Sundays, to discuss Monday’s agenda and any other matters that the council member may be considering for introduction. This gesture builds trust, identifies common ground, and opens channels of communication which have been closed under current leadership, leading to fragmented caucuses that often operate in secrecy and at odds.
Organization is also important. I’ll work with my colleagues to put together a legislative calendar beginning with areas of agreement. We do have many areas that we can come together on, and our current mayor’s botched “Strong Mayor” debacle genuinely did bring many of us closer together and allow us to discuss other issue areas. I believe that even if the partisan makeup of council doesn’t change, we’ll be able to make progress on a performing arts center, developing a proper downtown, setting a prevailing wage for trades, cracking down on slumlords, making graffiti removal supportive rather than punitive for businesses, and more. We may not all get everything we want, but the city will make progress.
Since 2020, Aurora has taken several steps to promote diversity in its city government — for example, by creating an Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and by introducing Native American land acknowledgements at the start of council meetings. Has the city been moving in the right direction with these efforts? What additional steps or corrections would you like to see the city make?
I believe both of these initiatives are steps in the right direction, but we’ve got a ways to go yet.
With regards to DEI, our current initiative is understaffed after the council members elected in 2021 decided to gut it during our first budget cycle. It’s important to note that this initiative isn’t meant to be purely an internal staffing matter, but to address the inequities in our existing economic development strategy and contracting practices as well. I’d like to fully fund this department to ensure we make Aurora a gold standard for equity in these areas.
With regards to the land acknowledgement, I believe that is the bare minimum that we can do, and we couldn’t even make that a permanent feature in our council meetings with our current mayor and council. I believe knowing our history is important, and that Aurorans should learn the story and contributions of those who made this land home before it was called Fletcher. In addition to making land acknowledgments a permanent feature in our meetings, I’d like to follow Arapahoe County’s lead in partnering with first nations to create educational programming for our residents through existing city initiatives and through the Aurora History Museum.
Last year, Aurora’s City Council responded to the phenomenon of homeless camping by banning camping on public property and stepping up sweeps of encampments. Do you think the city did the right thing by introducing its camping ban? Why or why not?
The camping ban has been a failure, as have similar policies in Denver and the rest of the nation. It’s important to note that Aurora was already sweeping camps in the years leading up to the camping ban. The ban simply sped up the clock, and thus increased the spending on this policy with nothing to show for it. Our residents are right to demand clean streets and a solution to homelessness, but simply banning camping isn’t going to accomplish either goal.
Last September I led a delegation from our council, Adams County, Arapahoe County, and the City and County of Denver to Houston, TX to better understand how they’ve been so incredibly successful at reducing homelessness. In short, they put their resources behind a unified regional strategy of permanent supportive housing for the chronically homeless, with rapid re-housing to keep people from becoming homeless to begin with. With this strategy, Houston has reduced their homeless population by over 60% since 2011, and they spend between 50-75% less than we do per person per year to do it. After two years, 90% of their clients are still self-reliant and housed. When I asked Houston Mayor Turner and Harris County Commissioner Ellis how they built the political will to make this happen, the response I got was that it took a few elections to make it happen.
Adams and Arapahoe Counties are on board with this approach, and it seems that Mayor Johnston is already moving Denver in this direction. With the political will on our council after this coming election, I believe we can achieve similar success and save taxpayer dollars while we’re at it.
Aurora and other cities in the Denver metro area have recently struggled to respond to increases in certain crimes, including vehicle and retail thefts. To discourage criminal behavior, should the city invest more in social programs (education, job training, etc.), or should it invest more in policing and tougher criminal penalties? What should that investment look like?
“Tough on crime” policies make for good sound bites but aren’t effective policy. Despite local policy changes, we’re still riding regional trends on MVT and retail theft, while spending more on prosecution, defense, and jail.
We need to be smart on crime, which means attacking the conditions that create it and feed it. This looks like investing in affordable housing, raising the wage floor, partnering with our school districts to provide more resources for at-risk youth and their families, and providing justice-involved individuals with paths to vocation and/or education to reduce their risk of recidivism while making victims of crime as whole as possible.
Our criminal legal system focuses on disappearing people, not problems, and that must change. The status quo has resulted in the United States having 20% of the world’s prisoners, but only 4.2% of the world’s population. We’re not any safer for it, and reforming this broken system will take partnerships between municipal, county, state, and federal officials.
After the death of Elijah McClain, Aurora’s Police Department agreed to implement a list of reforms to address what the Colorado Attorney General’s Office described as a pattern of racially biased policing and excessive force. How much progress have Aurora police made toward reform? Have calls for reform gone too far, or are they not ambitious enough?
We’re moving in the right direction overall, but there’s still a lot of ground to cover. Cultural change takes time, and we still have internal resistance to reform within the department that is slowing the process. I believe we’ll be able to expeditiously change the culture upon the appointment of a permanent chief.
I’ve also heard from our community that they’d like to see us stand up the Community Police Task Force once more and revisit the recommendations they made to council before they were disbanded. More importantly, we need to ensure we implement the requests of the community, to include the creation of a civilian review board with oversight over use of force incidents.
I believe the transformational goal for APD should be a department that is trusted by the community, where people know who their local officers are, and that is able to earn the cooperation of community members when crimes do occur. With the consent decree monitor’s oversight, community, and cooperation from city council, city management, and department leadership, we’ll be able to make this happen.
Aurora is grappling with a shortage of affordable housing, with one city representative estimating in July that the city needed about 7,500 additional affordable units to meet demand. What specific steps would you like to see the city take to expand its inventory of affordable housing?
We can tackle this through a combination of policy initiatives and reprioritizing funding.
We must take full advantage of funding from Prop 123, but this will not be nearly enough by itself. We need to dedicate more general fund revenue toward the policy initiatives outlined in Aurora’s Housing Strategy to supplement the funding we’re receiving from the state and the federal government. This includes land banking, acquiring property, and supporting the creation of community land trusts.
We also need to roll back the exclusionary housing policies in the books and legalize the construction of “missing middle” housing. The most livable cities in our nation and around the world allow a variety of housing and use types to be intermixed, creating high quality places that provide close proximity to services combined with mixed-income housing where market-rate units are indistinguishable from subsidized units.
Finally, I’d like to explore the creation of a nonprofit housing policy initiative modeled after Vienna’s century-old successful program. The City of Aurora has resolved that housing is a human right, and we must endeavor to live up to that commitment.
Some lawmakers have criticized the low-density development patterns typical in the eastern and southern parts of the city for inefficiently using land and water. How much of a problem is development “sprawl”? Do you think the city should be encouraging more compact, high-density development? If so, how?
We absolutely must encourage development that creates livable, walkable, mixed-use environments. Our current pattern of development is environmentally and economically unsustainable and contributes directly to our water issues for both residential and commercial property.
Aurora’s stated policy is that development must “pay its own way”, but the reality is that it has never covered the full cost of the infrastructure build out needed to support it, and rarely generates enough revenue to cover maintenance expenses. This is why we found ourselves in such a deep hole when it comes to road maintenance, and why the city has a $700M+ capital infrastructure maintenance backlog.
We must rework our unified development ordinance in a way that allows for truly livable development. This looks like mixed-use, mixed-income infill in the core of the city (and greenfield development along the periphery) that will bring new services near existing residential areas, new housing to existing commercial areas, and act as nodes for bus rapid transit and other modes of mobility. These kinds of developments are not only better for our health, environment, and overall quality of life, they also generate enough revenue to cover the cost of infrastructure and other public services.
If we hope to be a sustainable city in every sense of the word, we must revisit how we use our land, and tie this into our city’s plans for growth and economic development. Reworking our comprehensive plan, economic development plan, and unified development ordinance are a high priority for me as mayor.
As the demand for water grows, Colorado cities are being forced to reconsider how they allocate and share their limited water rights. If another city wanted to lease water from Aurora, how would you decide whether to support or reject that proposal?
I don’t believe Aurora should be supporting unsustainable land use and sprawl. In the past, I’ve been asked by residents about instituting a growth cap in Aurora. I do not support artificial growth caps like Lakewood put into place due to the adverse impact it has on housing, land values, and more. However, we do have a natural growth cap along the Front Range: our water supply.
Part of the rationale Aurora has used in the past to lease water to other jurisdictions and developments outside of our city limits is that we want to preserve local aquifers from being depleted. I believe that it should fall on the state to protect those resources from depletion, and that the state should deny permits for development that will rely on non-rechargeable sources of water that are close to depletion. If there’s no water, you shouldn’t be allowed to build. Period.
That said, if another jurisdiction was in temporary need, say due to infrastructure repair or natural disaster, I will support leasing them water if we have it to spare.