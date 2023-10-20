School District Seat A
Two people are competing to represent District A in the Cherry Creek Board of Education. The district encompasses Willow Creek Elementary School, Cherry Hills Village Elementary School, Holly Hills Elementary School and Cherry Creek High School.
Incumbent Anne Egan is running for re-election. She has been serving the board since 2019. Steve McKenna is the only candidate challenging Egan for the seat.
School District Seat C
Two people are vying to represent District C in the Cherry School Board of Education. The district encompasses Dakota Valley Elementary School, Arrowhead Elementary School, Mission Viejo Elementary School and Smoky Hill High School.
Incumbent Angela Garland is running for re-election. She has been serving on the board since Nov. 2019. She is campaigning against challenger Scott Graves, a former band teacher.
School District Seat B
Ruthie Knowles is the sole candidate running to represent District B, which encompasses Highline Elementary School, Polton Elementary School and Overland High School. The seat was previously held by Director Janice McDonald, who served two terms.
Cherry Creek candidates focus on meetings, achievement gap
AURORA | School board candidates this year agree on some but differ on more topics surrounding the school board election.
One topic where everyone agrees upon is geeting Cherry Creek school board meetings in front of more of the public by broadcasting them. Cherry Creek is one of the largest school districts in the state that does not broadcast school board meetings.
In the Sentinel’s questionnaire, all candidates said that they supported the idea of live-streaming the board meetings.
While Garland wrote that she will “commit to lobbying” the board to livestream the meetings, she and Egan also noted that the board meetings are not held in a central location. Knowles and Egan mentioned the value of hearing from people in person, with Knowles saying that it keeps the board accountable.
Graves wrote that he will immediately push to livestream the meetings because it currently isn’t equitable and fair to parents who have to work late or care for their children.
McKenna mentioned that he and Graves have already succeeded on this topic because during the candidate forums, Garland said “I would support live streaming” to “I do support.” He added that instead of convincing other board members to support it, that the public can just elect him and Graves instead.
When asked about student mental health issues, candidates Graves and McKenna criticized Traverse Academy, the district’s new mental health facility, because it went over its budget of more than $7 million. Both also said that they will pay close attention to the academy and its potential success.
Garland wrote about normalizing mental health care and how the district cares for the entire wellbeing of the child.
Egan answered the question by detailing what the district has done to support mental health, which includes the building and opening of Traverse Academy as well as hiring additional mental health staff at high schools.
Knowles addressed the ongoing conversation the district is having about mental health and recognized the importance of partnering with outside organizations, funding partners and the State to support the growing need for mental health support.
Cherry Creek held six candidate forums at different district high schools where community members were allowed to ask the candidates questions. All five candidates attended the forums and participated in a “quick round,” where candidates raised their hands if they agreed with a statement. However, Knowles sat with the audience during the “question and answer” portion of the forum due to the uncontested nature of her race. The remaining four candidates were given one minute to answer questions submitted by audience members.
While all the candidates were cordial during the first few forums, tensions began to rise as the four candidates on stage criticized one another.
READ: Cherry Creek school board candidate memoir discloses ‘sexual misconduct,’ views on race
McKenna and Graves did not raise their hands when asked if they attended more than three board meetings in the past year. They also indicated that candidates don’t need to have prior experience with working on a parent-led committee before serving on the board.
Graves said that when issues arise in schools, parents need to be immediately informed about it. Garland countered and said that his answer was proof that Graves has not been in schools, because parents are aware about any issues but may express unhappiness at the pace of any investigations.
McKenna criticized the board for voting unanimously on decisions. Egan said that while the board works to form a consensus, the directors have their own opinions and often have difficult conversations.
Egan criticized McKenna and Graves for running together, which she said is like two people with the same opinion are running for the race. McKenna and Graves explained that they did this because it is cheaper to share expenses.
Tensions flared at the last forum on Oct. 10, held at Overland High School, after members of local and national organizations attended the Oct. 9 school board of education meeting to complain about the presence of certain books in schools.
Garland expressed her disgust with the people who threatened the school district and said that “political violence isn’t funny.”
Graves echoed her sentiments and said that there is no place for hate or prejudice. He also said that he doesn’t want those people to vote for him.
Meet Anne Eagen, District A
Anne Egan – Incumbent
Egan and her husband, Shaun, specifically moved to Cherry Creek School District in 2000. According to her campaign website, all four of her children graduated from Cherry Creek Schools.
Her priorities, according to her campaign website, are: hiring and retaining teachers; continuing to provide diverse pathways at the Cherry Creek Innovation Campus; and providing safety, security and mental health resources at schools.
She previously worked as the education policy advisor for Gov. Roy Romer. She also volunteered in schools and served on multiple district organizations such as the Parent-Teacher Community Organization and Cherry Creek Community Legislative Network. She received the Exceptional Volunteer Award from the district twice, once while serving on the board of education.
During the Oct. 10 candidate forum, which was hosted by the school district, Egan indicated that she was endorsed by the Cherry Creek Education Association.
Meet Steve McKenna, District A
Steve McKenna – Challenger
McKenna is a former Navy pilot, flight instructor and attorney. He is campaigning with District C challenger Scott Graves. According to his campaign website, which he shares Graves, two of his three children attended district schools.
During multiple candidate forums, McKenna said that the school district is leaving too many students behind, and that he wants to focus on academic excellence. He also wants the district to bring back valedictorian distinction.
McKenna said that while he and his wife were involved with their children, he spent most of his volunteer hours doing pro-bono work as an attorney rather than serving in schools. He has also said that he has only attended a few school board meetings before running for office.
During the Oct. 10 candidate forum, McKenna indicated that he received money from the Colorado Parent Advocacy Network.
Meet Ruthie Knowles, District B
Ruthie Knowles is the sole candidate running to represent District B, which encompasses Highline Elementary School, Polton Elementary School and Overland High School. The seat was previously held by Director Janice McDonald, who served two terms.
According to her candidate website, Knowles has served on the Special Education Advisory Committee and School Accountability Committee.
She lists multiple priorities on her website. Some of them are: thriving neighborhood schools, expanding innovation, recruiting and retaining quality educators, pathways to success and accountability.
Meet Scott Graves, District C
Scott Graves – challenger
Graves is challenging Garland to represent District C. According to his candidate website, he has five sons, three of whom graduated from district schools.
He was a former band teacher in Colorado and Texas according to his website. He said he was laid off in 2011 and then worked as a financial advisor. Graves’ primary focus while campaigning has been the district’s budget and wanting the district to livestream their board meetings. He also said that he has only attended a few board meetings prior to running for office.
During candidate forums, Graves advocated for transparency from the board and said that they should livestream board meetings.
He also indicated that he received money from the Colorado Parent Advocacy Network.
Meet Angela Garland, District C
Angela Garland – Incumbent
Garland has been serving on the board of education since 2019.
Garland has four children. She has also served on multiple district organizations such as the safety and security taskforce, the District Accountability Committee and Cherry Creek Community Legislative Network.
She lists multiple priorities on her candidate website. Some of them include: inspiring every student to think and learn, valuing each and every student, high quality, professional educators and responding to families.
She indicated that she was endorsed by the Cherry Creek Education Association during a candidate forum on Oct. 10.
Anne Eagen Policy Q&A
- What makes you the top candidate for school board?
As an incumbent, I am the top candidate for the Cherry Creek School District Board of Education Director District A seat because of my history and knowledge in this District. My husband, Shaun, and I moved here in 2000 entirely based on the school district, and our story is not unique. Our four children are Cherry Creek graduates. For the last 23 years, I have had a vested interest in the Cherry Creek School District. I completed the District’s Leadership Cherry Creek program in May of 2019, and have twice received the District’s Exceptional Volunteer Award, once as a school board member. I served on the PTCOs for Belleview, Campus, and Cherry Creek, including as President. I was building coordinator for the District’s 3A/3B election in 2008, and a member of the Cherry Creek Community Legislative Network. I spent countless hours in my childrens’ classrooms and in booster clubs.
Under my leadership on the board, we saw the first students earn industry certifications at the Cherry Creek Innovation Campus, passed a bond and budget in 2020 at the highest margin ever, built new schools, led the state in providing in-person, high-quality learning for students during the pandemic, and built the nationally renowned Traverse Academy mental health facility and school. I know that public schools are the backbone of our communities, and I have dedicated much of my life to ensuring that they stay that way.
- What is the priority the school district faces, and how would you address it?
The Cherry Creek School District has many priorities defined in our Strategic Plan focusing on three pillars; Literacy, Disproportionality, and Health. I ran for this seat in 2019 in part because the District was experiencing a rash of mental health challenges and suicides among the student body, including a few that hit very close to home. Like the state and nation, we are experiencing a mental health crisis facing our schools, fed by social media pressure and concerns about school safety and security. I want to continue our efforts at taking care of the health and safety of our students and staff with innovative strategies like Traverse, and our commitment to medical and mental health staffing in all of our buildings.
- How should the school district deal with bullying and discrimination?
The Cherry Creek School District does not tolerate bullying or discrimination. During my tenure on the Board, the District’s Office of Equity, Culture and Community Engagement has grown substantially. This work has helped elevate student voice and, as such, lead to positive solutions to bullying and discrimination. The Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council is helping surface challenges students face and bring their perspectives to District leadership. We hope to expand this program to other students in the District. In addition, board policies are continually updated to reflect the priorities around our diverse student and teacher populations. And, in many cases, restorative justice programs in our schools have been successful in navigating student conflict.
- Community members have been complaining about the school district not live-streaming board meetings. What steps, if any, will you take to meet the community’s demands?
I am aware of some complaints around not live-streaming Board meetings. We did livestream meetings periodically during the pandemic, but since we hold our meetings in schools, and not in a central location, it is more difficult for our set-up, technology, and safety and security teams. While I am not opposed to possibly live-streaming the actual board meeting, I think there is value in public comment being given and heard in person.
- What book should everyone read before they graduate high school?
English was my favorite subject in high school, and as an English major in college, I have so many books that have made an impact on my life. However, if I had to pick just one, I would say, “To Kill A Mockingbird,” is one book everyone should read before they graduate high school. In fact, I still reread this book every couple of years.
- Should books be banned in schools?
I don’t believe books should be banned in schools. Of course content needs to be appropriate and continually assessed. The District has a very knowledgeable library staff to ensure content is age appropriate. The District’s policy regarding library materials selection states that library media specialists assess collections regularly and that criteria for removing materials includes limited circulation, out-of-date, or inaccurate information and “inappropriate content for the age, maturity of the intended audience, which may include explicit adult or sexual content, or extreme violence,” among other factors. School board director is a non-partisan position and boards should not be a place for any political agenda or battle. Part of the purpose of education is to develop within students the capacity to reason, form decisions based on intelligent analysis, and live compassionately with one another. To this end, we encourage the selection of a wide range of media and different points of view.
- What role do you think law enforcement should play in schools?
Law enforcement has an important partnership with public schools. We have Memorandums of Understanding with our law enforcement agencies to supply School Resource Officers to our high schools and on a more limited basis, our middle and elementary schools. These partnerships help address potential conflict both in and outside our schools, and grow relationships between students and law enforcement. CCSD employs 150 security staff, including 25 School Resource Officers.
- How do you think the district should address student learning loss from the pandemic?
The Cherry Creek School District is addressing learning loss from the pandemic in a variety of ways. We continue to outperform state and national numbers on CMAS, but understand Covid surfaced many different issues that necessitated focus on the whole well-being of our students and families during this time; understanding that if your basic needs aren’t met, it’s very difficult to focus on academic achievement. We have, however, developed a strategic plan for the District which focuses efforts on Literacy as one three pillars. This focus includes Unified Improvement Plans, Multi-tiered systems of support (MTSS), the Cherry Creek Literacy Plan, Universal Literacy Instruction, and Math Instruction.
- What’s the role of the school board in regards to the current controversy over “critical race theory”?
To be sure, “critical race theory” has had many people fired up in the past couple of years. “Critical race theory” is a high-level law school concept that has never been taught in our schools. There is no role for school boards in that discussion.
- What do you think should be done to close the achievement gap for students of color?
The District honors its commitment to hear and honor the voices of our diverse student body, parents, teachers, and community at both the building and District levels through work on P.A.S.S. and DAC. The District’s Equity, Culture, and Community Engagement (ECCE) Office was developed and has grown significantly during my tenure on the board. These programs, along with the District’s Strategic Plan focusing on Literacy, Health, and Disproportionality focus on providing rigorous instruction, access to opportunity, and the supports necessary to empower all students, and reduce disproportionality in discipline data to reflect student demographics. The District also recognizes that equitable identification of students in special populations (Gifted/Talented and Special Education) must be student-specific and systemically aligned.
- Do mental health issues among students in the district warrant spending additional funds to address them? How much more?
The Cherry Creek School District has made a commitment to mental health supports, and invested $19 million from the 2020 bond to construct Traverse Academy. Our district exceeds mental health staffing guidelines and this year added 12 additional mental health staff at high schools. In total, we have 160 licensed clinical social workers and school psychologists serving all students from PreK-12. Cherry Creek has also expanded its partnership with Hazel Health to provide free, at-home mental Telehealth services for students in all grades and at school, including short-term therapy visits, care coordination, and therapists who care. We know that ensuring every student’s physical, social, and emotional needs ties directly to how well they are able to learn and engage in their education.
Steve McKenna Policy Q&A
● What makes you the top candidate for school board?
My studies and work in engineering, naval aviation, and law has provided me with extensive schooling and a wealth of real-world experience tackling difficult problems collaboratively and successfully. I am also a passionate advocate for children who understands that education is their most proven pathway to success. This is especially true for the children that are most at-risk and thus most in need of a quality education focused on academics.
● What is the priority the school district faces, and how would you address it?
The Cherry Creek School District is leaving far too many children behind. This is not the fault of our teachers, staff, students, or parents–who have been true heroes over the last three years–but rather of the district’s leadership, which fails to educate half its students to grade level proficiency in English language arts and fails 60% in math. This is unacceptable and harmful to over 26,500 of the over 53,000 children who go through our schools. The priority of those schools must be to provide students with the education they need to lead productive lives and achieve their dreams and goals, whatever they may be. As a school district that is no longer even amongst the top ten in Colorado, this failure must be addressed through a return of focus to basic academic competency, and indeed excellence.
This is not an impossible dream. In 2014, our students met or exceeded expectations in math and English in the mid to high 70% percent range. We can return to or surpass those numbers by allowing teachers to do what they trained for and want to do, teach the children—without district mandates to elevate confused children questioning their gender or sexuality, while often hiding these issues from parents, or insisting that our teachers and students view everything through the prism of race.
● How should the school district deal with bullying and discrimination?
Bullying and discrimination cannot be tolerated in our schools, in any form. School discipline in general is lacking, as is respect for both teachers and students. Our school board and superintendent are focused on equity in discipline, but equity simply means fairness. Is it fair that a disruptive student is disciplined disproportionally because of their race? The student’s conduct is what matters. We cannot allow bullying or discrimination against anyone and must firmly and fairly intervene; if we do not, disruption, disrespect, and even violence will continue in our classrooms, hallways, and playgrounds.
● Community members have been complaining about the school district not live-streaming board meetings. What steps, if any, will you take to meet the community’s demands?
I think Scott Graves and I may have already succeeded in that regard. By bringing to light this obviously non-inclusive, non-transparent action by the current board at recent candidate forums and in our campaign literature we got Director Angela Garland to reverse course on this important issue at the September 27th forum held at Cherry Creek High School, where she stated: “yes, I would support live streaming if reelected,” and then, “I do support the live streaming of our board meetings.” Now we just need to get Director Egan and President Kelly Bates to agree as well. Or, better yet, elect Scott and me so that we can increase transparency and inclusiveness in other areas as well.
● What book should everyone read before they graduate high school?
Ideally, all students should read hundreds of books before graduating high school, both those required by their teachers or parents and those they feel speak to them personally. I cannot pick one book for all students to read, and it likely would be different for different students, but in my formative years I took a lot from Ralph Waldo Emerson’s essay “Self-reliance” and Marcus Aurelius’ stoic masterpiece “Meditations,” as well as biographies of the men and women who risked all to form the United States of America and civil rights leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and novels by brilliant writers like Mark Twain, Upton Sinclair, George Orwell, and Harper Lee.
● Should books be banned in schools?
No books should be banned in schools, or otherwise, ever. Demands for ideological conformity and banning free speech are much more harmful than the messiness of spirited debate about controversial topics and ideas. But our schools must protect impressionable children and young adults from topics they are neither intellectually nor emotionally ready to deal with. That is why the books children are exposed to in schools should be age-appropriate and the schools should be transparent about what books are taught or made available to their students. And parents should be able to opt-out, or preferably opt-in, to allowing their children to access controversial books.
● What role do you think law enforcement should play in schools?
The Cherry Creek School District has a strong relationship with law enforcement partners from four different law enforcement agencies that provide School Resource Officers (SROs) for the schools and community. As noted on the district website: “The backbone of the SRO program is ‘relationship building.’” The twenty-five SROs currently working in our high schools do an exemplary job of building those relationships with students and staff to ensure their safety. The school board should expand their coverage to protect all our students, including the most vulnerable in elementary and middle schools.
● How do you think the district should address student learning loss from the pandemic?
The subpar academic achievement of our students is not attributable to the Covid-19 pandemic, although lock downs and the masking of young children who were largely immune from the ravages the pandemic inflicted upon the elderly and those with comorbidities did not help. As noted above, in 2014 our students met or exceeded expectations in math and English language arts in the mid to high 70% percent range.
Student learning loss during the pandemic should and can be addressed by returning our schools’ focus to teaching and our students’ efforts toward learning. President Biden stated in September of last year that “the pandemic is over.” Thus, it is high time we return to a rigorous academic education.
To the extent students have fallen behind we must provide the resources to bring them back up to where they need to be academically by way of tutoring, remedial classes, summer school, and where necessary having lagging students repeat a grade. While repeating a grade will be disruptive and difficult, the impact on students who are allowed to move forward without the necessary knowledge and skills to do so successfully will likely lead those children to never recover from learning loss, whether caused by the pandemic or otherwise. Studies show that a student not reading at grade level in third grade is four times less likely to graduate.
● What’s the role of the school board in regards to the current controversy over “critical race theory”?
According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, critical race theory is “a group of concepts (such as the idea that race is a sociological rather than biological designation, and that racism pervades society and is fostered and perpetuated by the legal system) used for examining the relationship between race and the laws and legal institutions of a country and especially the United States.” I personally do to not ascribe to this “theory,” which is “a plausible or scientifically acceptable [but not necessarily accepted] general principle or body of principles offered to explain phenomena.”
As a school board member with a voice in curriculum, I would ensure that we teach our students the ugliness of racism, both in our country and the rest of the world’s past as well as in its current manifestations, in an age-appropriate manner. I believe teaching students that they have an inherent disadvantage or advantage because of their race, which, of course, they have no control over, is confusing and disempowering.
Having grown up in the 1960s and 70s in rural Michigan and attended college at Georgia Tech in the early 80s, I was exposed to racism, which was much more prevalent then than it is now. In my opinion, viewing everything and everyone through the prism of race works against critical race theory’s goal of eradicating racism. To quote Chief Justice Roberts in a 2007 Supreme Court ruling: “The way to stop discrimination [i.e. treating individuals differently] on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.” By doing so, we can further relegate racism to the dustbin of history in which it belongs.
● What do you think should be done to close the achievement gap for students of color?
The achievement gap between white and Asian students and others cannot be denied. But I do not believe it is based solely on race. To close the gap, we must understand that non-racial factors like a stable home environment, parents and other caregivers that encourage reading and education, and socio-economic conditions often contribute to these gaps more than race. Ensuring all students are treated fairly, while providing extra resources to those that are struggling academically, is the best way to close the achievement gap among students.
● Do mental health issues among students in the district warrant spending additional funds to address them? How much more?
Addressing mental health issues has been a focus of the school district and board in recent years. The district employs a Director of Mental Health, an Assistant Director of Mental Health, a Social-Emotional Learning Coordinator, a Crisis Prevention and Response Coordinator, and six Mental Health Coordinators. It has also partnered with STRIDE Community Health to establish two standalone, school-based community health centers at Horizon Middle School and at the Overland High/Prairie Middle School campus. A third is planned. These facilities are said to offer students, their families, the community, and staff more comprehensive and equitable primary clinic healthcare options. Also recently opened is Traverse Academy, a first-of-its-kind district operated facility to help expand access to treatment for students struggling with serious mental health challenges, ranging from anxiety and severe depression to suicidal ideations. Traverse Academy cost the district $15 million, after being budgeted at $7 million, and will be able to serve sixty students when at full capacity.
While the failure of Colorado to offer necessary mental and other health facilities may require the district to take on this important but expensive role, I would advocate for critically evaluating the success of these efforts before putting more scarce funds behind them.
Ruthie Knowles Policy Q&A
● What makes you the top candidate for school board?
As a student, I attended Eastridge Elementary, Prairie Middle School, and Overland High School–all CCSD schools. As a parent volunteer, I am actively involved in school and district accountability committees. I also serve on the steering committee of the Special Education Advisory Committee. Along with that structured volunteerism, I continuously engage with other parents and regularly attend parent meetings across schools in the district, with a particular focus on the Overland feeder area schools. I work to understand the educational needs of our community and advocate for families who need support in navigating the complexities of public education systems. As a CCSD board member, I will expand on this work. I am a pragmatic and systematic problem-solver with a career in clinical and academic research, and a graduate degree in social work.
● What is the priority the school district faces, and how would
you address it?
Addressing the lack of adequate public school funding must be the top priority of our district, and all school districts across Colorado. Colorado has one of the top economies in the country, but we rank 47th in educational funding. Immediately, we will continue to try to address these gaps by ensuring fiscally responsible and student based budgeting within our district, and bonds and mill levies. At the same time, we must look for larger, state-level solutions, so we are no longer devaluing our kids and the importance of public education.
● How should the school district deal with bullying and
discrimination?
The CCSD board of education utilizes a policy governance model. As a board, we must ensure adoption of clear and relevant policies, including policies that address bullying and discrimination. We must also hold the district accountable for operationalizing those policies. On the front end, accountability requires making sure that school staff are aware of and trained in how to implement the policies, through regulations, handbooks, and in-person training. On the back end, accountability requires ensuring that the policies we have passed are effective and being followed. To do so, we must keep a constant eye on the data and an ear on the lived experiences of the students and staff that we serve.
● Community members have been complaining about the
school district not live-streaming board meetings. What
steps, if any, will you take to meet the community’s
demands?
I support the move to live-streaming board meetings. Even so, we must maintain our norm of in-person public comments. In-person comment holds all of us accountable. What we learned during the pandemic is the ease at which people say things they would not when the encounter is face-to-face. At the same time, a unique feature of in-person comment is lost if comments are made online. That is, CCSD has a strong history of having the appropriate administrator immediately address the commenter’s concern, at the meeting. That piece of accountability will be lost if we move to online public comments.
● What book should everyone read before they graduate high
school?
I have read countless books that have impacted my life and can’t limit it to one. Our teachers put so much thought into what our students are reading and why. So, I defer to their expertise in operationalizing our dedication to excellence.
● Should books be banned in schools?
The district has a policy in place of how books are selected to be in our libraries. I believe this system is working well.
● What role do you think law enforcement should play in
schools?
I think there should be very clear policies, regulations, and memorandums of understanding with our local law enforcement agencies around the role of School Resource Officers (SROs) in our schools. For example, the role of SROs should not include discipline. CCSD and local law enforcement should create community partnerships with a focus on building positive relationships with students and providing violence prevention training and support. SROs should receive special training and be amenable to training with the district’s security team for emergency situations. The district and the schools should have the final say on whether or not an officer is a good fit.
● How do you think the district should address student learning
loss from the pandemic?
Because the CCSD board of education is a policy governance board, I refer to Board Policy BBA for my answer. Policy BBA identifies the board’s most important functions in various categories. The second category is educational planning and appraisal, and it states:
“The Board is responsible for acquiring reliable information from responsible sources which will enable it to make the best possible decisions about the scope and nature of the educational program. The Board is responsible for requiring appraisal of the results of the educational program.”
As a board member, I will work to ensure the district is properly implementing Policy BBA and all of its policies directly and indirectly related to learning loss, achievement, and growth. The district should then address learning loss by operationalizing this and other policies and reporting back to the board on its successes and areas that need improvement.
● What’s the role of the school board in regards to the current
controversy over “critical race theory”?
CCSD does not teach “critical race theory.”
● What do you think should be done to close the achievement
gap for students of color?
The board is the visionary of the district. Through our policies, we make our vision clear. The board must also make certain our vision is realized through the district’s operations. This includes eliminating predictability of success–or failure–by any racial, social, or cultural factor. Our vision requires us to constantly study outcomes. And it demands a commitment to provide each of our students with the tools and support they need so they excel in academics and in all aspects of their life.
● Do mental health issues among students in the district
warrant spending additional funds to address them? How
much more?
This is an ongoing conversation–one that CCSD addresses head on. Our district recognizes that children cannot be expected to excel when faced with emotional, mental, and physical barriers. Along with the many opportunities for mental health support within our district, partnerships with outside organizations and funding partners are of vital importance to the health and well-being of our students and staff. The state of Colorado must also share in the costs of, and responsibilities associated with, the rapidly increasing need for mental health support.
Scott Graves Policy Q&A
- What makes you the top candidate for school board?
- I believe my experience in the trenches as a teacher, with a Master of Arts in Education, and then as a successful small business owner and financial advisor gives me context that I can bring to bear on the district’s challenges. I know what teachers go through, and how challenging it can be to not only teach a subject in a way that inspires kids to shoot for their best, but also to manage a classroom environment with kids of varying needs and backgrounds. My time as a small business owner has taught me what it takes to run an organization while helping my employees meet their personal goals. My profession as a financial advisor gives me insight into how school finance works, the pitfalls we must avoid, and how to improve on what we are currently doing.
- What is the priority the school district faces, and how would you address it?
- When we moved our family back to Colorado from Texas 12 years ago, we were thrilled to find a home we could afford in CCSD. It had a reputation for having excellent schools; we knew how important an excellent education would be for our kids. Over the years, however, we noticed things were not as we expected. I did some research and discovered that less than 50% of kids were at grade level in English, and less than 40% were at grade level in Math. These aren’t Covid numbers – they are largely unchanged since 2015 (as far back as CDE records go). Yet we are still graduating over 90% of our students. Test scores aren’t everything, but they are a measurement that even Superintendent Smith says are “very important.” We are graduating kids without the education they need to be successful in life. We need to face up to this challenge and start to explore and implement strategies to correct it, rather than just ignore or hide it.
- How should the school district deal with bullying and discrimination?
- There is no place for prejudice of any kind in CCSD. Ours needs to be a welcoming environment for all students, parents, and staff. In the recent past CCSD has had a major problem with this, with incidents of anti-semetism and racism. The district has tried to sweep these incidents under the rug, which is not only immoral but ineffective; NOTHING can stay hidden for long in this day and age. Ultimately it is the parents and students who end up bringing attention to these incidents and demand action.
- In my business as an independent financial advisor, sometimes things go wrong. The solution is not to hide and hope no one notices. The solution is to immediately let people know what is going on. That’s how to build trust, and trust with parents is sorely lacking in CCSD right now.
- We need to start treating all of our students as having value, regardless of their skin color, value system, or political philosophy. All of our students need to feel safe to express themselves and their values in class without worrying about mockery from other students, or worse, staff members.
- Unfortunately, bullying will occasionally happen no matter what we do. It is wishful thinking to expect that a zero tolerance policy will eventually lead to zero bullying. We need to teach that bullying behavior is wrong, but we also need to teach kids how to handle a bully. Children are precious, but they are NOT fragile! We can teach them to stand up to a bully, stand with their friends, and teach the bully through positive peer pressure that what they are doing is wrong.
- Community members have been complaining about the school district not live-streaming board meetings. What steps, if any, will you take to meet the community’s demands?
- I will immediately push to live stream our meetings. The current policy is neither equitable nor inclusive. There are many parents, especially those who are struggling financially, that work two jobs or more, or work late, or have young children that need to go to bed, that cannot take the time to attend a three or even four-hour meeting on a school night. Those who suggest otherwise are incredibly insensitive to the needs of many of our parents that are struggling. These parents deserve to have their voices heard. I would also push to allow remote participants to contribute to the comment portion of the meeting.
- We know the district has the technology to do this. It was done during Covid, and then was stopped without explanation. The current policy of audio recording then posting the next day (sometimes cutting out the comment portion) doesn’t cut it. There is NO REASON we aren’t live streaming our meetings.
- What book should everyone read before they graduate high school?
- To Kill a Mockingbird. This powerful book tackles important subjects like race relations, individual rights, family relationships, and many more. It’s a great opportunity for kids to talk about these issues and come to understand each other and their world better.
- Should books be banned in schools?
- Absolutely not. What we need is to establish a policy that helps us determine the age appropriateness of the book. For example, extremely violent books or books with explicit descriptions of sex should not be accessible by our youngest students. This can cause massive confusion and trauma to young minds that don’t yet have the context to process such content.
- What role do you think law enforcement should play in schools?
- CCSD already has a staff of 25 School Resource Officers. They work hard to not only keep our students and staff safe, but also to engage with kids and build relationships with them. We need to expand this program so that we have coverage for all our schools. Austin Lyle’s story is a tragic one – he was a student at East High School who shot two deans who were performing his daily search, then ran and eventually took his own life. The deans were performing the search because DPS had eliminated SROs from their schools the previous year. If an SRO had been performing the search, those deans may not have been shot and Austin may still be alive. SROs save lives. To suggest otherwise is irresponsible.
- Spoiler alert – DPS immediately returned SROs to their schools. Are we going to wait until a shooting happens – another East High School, another Sandy Hook, another Uvalde, Texas – before we make sure all our students and staff are safe?
- How do you think the district should address student learning loss from the pandemic?
- We have a major crisis on our hands. Our 2nd graders are in school for the first time. According to teachers I’ve spoken to, many of these students don’t yet know the alphabet, let alone how to read. According to the best pedagogy, after 2nd grade students are supposed to stop learning to read and start reading to learn.
- What’s the role of the school board in regards to the current controversy over “critical race theory”?
- We know that Critical Race Theory is not being “taught” explicitly in our schools, but we also know that CRT is influencing curriculum and policy choices. Staff regularly have trainings and make written commitments to “disrupt whiteness”, which is defined as “being on time” and “working hard”. I don’t know any mothers of color who would encourage their kids to be lazy! These ideas are racist on their face.
- There is much that can be done to fight the racism that still exists in our society. Behavioral scientists have shown us that it is familiarity, spending time together, learning from each other, that breeds understanding and destroys racism. Only when we all see each other as human beings, regardless of skin color, full of infinite potential and capacity, that racism will end.
- What do you think should be done to close the achievement gap for students of color?
- This is a serious issue that must be dealt with. That “less than 50% at grade level in English” gets way, way worse when we look at kids of color. Historical biases have had a massive impact on communities of color. Education is the way out! We need to make sure that kids have every opportunity to succeed, and are held to the highest standards possible.
- There is no reason to re-invent the wheel. We’ve seen things that are done in other schools that work. We should be looking at what others have done successfully to help our kids of color succeed, as we all know they can.
- Do mental health issues among students in the district warrant spending additional funds to address them? How much more?
- I have 5 sons, 4 of whom are twice exceptional due to mental health issues, from severe anxiety to autism. Schools have a responsibility to recognize these needs and work with parents to address them. I am concerned about CCSD’s ability to provide for severe needs.
- Cherry Creek recently spent $15M on a new facility called Traverse Academy. It was originally budgeted for $7M, but had massive cost overruns. I hope it turns out to be a wonderful addition to our district, that makes life easier on parents and these kids that are struggling so much. But parents must be involved and informed every step of the way!
- Mental health is a serious and complicated issue. In my and my wife’s experience, the school district, as much as they tried, were not the best source of care for our kids. Our kids needed an outside voice – a therapist without any skin in the game – in order to feel safe enough to open up about their challenges. We will keep a close eye on Traverse Academy to make sure it fills what could be a crucial role for kids and parents going forward.
Angela Garland Policy Q&A
Q: What makes you the top candidate for school board?
A: I believe that I am the top candidate for District C because of my professional and volunteer experiences in working with and advocating for youth issues and education policy have prepared me to serve. My years of volunteering throughout the district at various capacities—from the classroom level to multiple district wide committees (DAC, PASS, Council of Chairs, Foundation, Cherry Creek Legislative Network, Leadership Cherry Creek, Parents Council, Bond and Mill to name a few) have informed me about the numerous issues Cherry Creek School District has to balance and the diversity of the students and families we serve. My serving and life experiences serving have equipped me to be a voice for a wide array of student and family needs across all our 108 square miles.
Q: What is the priority the school district faces, and how would you address it?
A: I believe that the priority for our district is to recover and grow from Covid losses and continue to offer and expand excellence for ALL via a variety of pathways. In my current capacity as the Director for District C, I worked on our new strategic plan which focuses on literacy, whole well being and eliminating disparities and gaps for ALL our students. I would address this issue by providing additional supports academic supports within the school day and explore the possibility of expanded after school sessions and academic based activities over the summer. Since our district has a one to one computer ratio, I would also like explore the possibility of recommending apps or websites in addition to the Multi Tiered Student Support Services (MTSS) to school communities, along with informing and educating parents and caregivers about our current web based academic assessment programs which provide individualized progress, plans and goals for students. By educating parents on the variety of academic supports, how they provide real time data and aid parents in offering their students positive computer and tech use options, and establish an even greater partnership in the education of their students.
Q:How should the school district deal with bullying and discrimination?
A: The school district should deal with bullying and discrimination in a clear and timely manners. All families, including our non English speaking communities, have access to our district’s policies and student code of conduct. All our schools also have some sort of positive behavior programs which include an acronym attached to positive behaviors or values selected by the school community. The values and expectations are reinforced on a daily basis. In the unfortunate situations where students make poor choices, the matter ought to be addressed and remedied quickly—knowing that gathering information about the occurrence may take some time. There is no one size fits all. Students consequences for bullying and discrimination should consider numerous variables. Ultimately, every school and its community ought to work toward being a positive and welcoming community for all members.
Q: Community members have been complaining about the school district not live-streaming board meetings. What steps, if any, will you take to meet the community’s demands?
A: I support streaming monthly board meetings. I commit to lobbying my colleagues and investigate how to stream out meetings and ensure it is high quality and reliable. Our district does not have set meeting space for the Board of Directors. Our meetings rotate throughout our school communities which allows schools and facilities to be highlighted throughout the year.
Q: What book should everyone read before they graduate high school?
A: I am not sure of what one book everyone should read before they graduate high school. Just Read Books! I have hundreds of books, or more including my ebooks and audiobooks. I love them ALL! Each of them have given me a glimpse into the times, feelings and imaginations of characters both real and imagined. I even read children’s books when I choose too many heavy reads in a row.
Q: Should books be banned in schools?
A: NO!
Q: What role do you think law enforcement should play in schools?
A: Law enforcement should serve as a partner to schools and school districts. Students learn best in safe, welcoming thriving environments. One of our district’s core values, relationships—is crucial to school safety. Students who are plugged in to their community will have a natural need to care for it in variety of ways, including being kind, being an upstander, and report unsafe situations. When present in schools, law enforcement should function as part of the community by actively engaging with students and having positive interactions outside of disciplinary issues. I believe all these factors come together to build a safe and welcoming school poised for learning. Students also are still learning and growing. School staff should be able to handle regular adolescent and teen behaviors, including mental health needs and references.
Q: How do you think the district should address student learning loss from the pandemic?
A: . See question 2.
Q: What’s the role of the school board in regards to the current controversy over “critical race theory”?
A: I believe that school boards should be aware of issues impacting a community, and engage in thoughtful and robust discussions about all business before the board. Not all “controversies” should be addressed. Boards need to consider the long term impact of decisions and in the age of social media, everything can seem like an emergency which requires action. Well rounded discussions, research, good ol’ common sense and a laser beam focus on the education and well being of students should guide all board decisions. 10. Just do it! See question 2.
Q: What do you think should be done to close the achievement gap for students of color?
A: Just do it! See Question 2
Q: Do mental health issues among students in the district warrant spending additional funds to address them? How much more?
A:Our district is focused on the whole well being of all our students—including their mental health. While serving on the board, I worked with my colleagues to increase knowledge, access and supports for mental health services. Our mental health services offer a variety of supports for our students from nerves due to assignments, depression, interpersonal conflicts, home life, time management to name a few. Some students just need a little help in talking situations through, while others have more severe needs. Mental health is health care. Students who are in tune to situations and how they react are gaining skills that will help them navigate their entire lives. Obviously, with Colorado being in the bottom five for state funding, Cherry Creek has sought out partnerships to help address this issue. By normalizing mental health, I hope that students will seek care outside of the school and that mental health will be a part of all families annual check ups with their healthcare providers.
More about Anne Eagan
- What do you think needs to be invented more than anything?
I’d love to see the invention of a mechanism to fully fund K-12 education in Colorado.
- If you were going to staycation in Aurora, what would you do?
If I were going to staycation in Aurora, I would spend a few days enjoying all the wonderful and diverse food and restaurants the city has to offer.
- What was the last movie you saw?
I last saw the movie, “Oppenheimer.”
- What song are you embarrassed to love so much?
I am embarrassed (not really) to love, “Don’t Stop Believing.”
- Cats or dogs?
Both!
More about Steve McKenna
- What do you think needs to be invented more than anything?
A safe fusion nuclear reactor. Fusion (which powers the sun) creates less radioactive material than fission and has a nearly unlimited fuel supply (hydrogen). However, research has yet to solve the problem of controlling the reaction.
- If you were going to staycation in Aurora, what would you do?
I would love to visit the Aurora History Museum.
- What was the last movie you saw?
Oppenheimer
- What song are you embarrassed to love so much?
American Pie by Don McLean
- Cats or dogs?
I love both, but if I had to choose there is nothing like the companionship of a dog. I always have a marvelous time playing in the yard with our lab mix Flynn, or just having him lie beside me in my home office while I pound away on the computer.
More about Scott Graves
- What do you think needs to be invented more than anything?
Hovercars. I was very disappointed when 2015 showed up and they hadn’t arrived yet.
- If you were going to staycation in Aurora, what would you do?
- Sailing at Aurora Reservoir
- An afternoon at the Plains Conservation Center
- Dinner at Southlands Shopping Center
- Evening bowling at Bowlero
- What was the last movie you saw?
Last movie in the theaters was Sound of Freedom! Such a powerful message.
- What song are you embarrassed to love so much?
Love Shack by the B-52s!
- Cats or dogs?
More about Angela Garland
More about Ruthie Knowles
- If you were going to staycation in Aurora, what would you do?
Start the morning at Cherry Creek State Park with my husband and two dogs. Throughout the day, eat some combination of food from Mango House, Tacos El Metate, Pho Kim, or Golden Saigon, and desserts at Snowl and Shahrazad Bakery. Second-hand shop at vintage shops or Goodwill. Afternoon pickleball at Crestridge or my neighborhood courts. Watch the sunset from one of the patios at The Stanley Marketplace. Catch an evening show at Aurora Fox or Vintage Theatre.