AURORA | Five people are campaigning for three at-large seats on the Aurora Public School board of education.
Vicki Reinhard is the only incumbent running for re-election. Director Stephanie Mason will not run for reelection, as previously reported by The Sentinel, following a controversy at APS where some board directors were accused of racial discrimination. Director Nichelle Ortiz is also not running for reelection.
Reinhard is joined by community members Max Garcia, Maria Saucedo, Tiffany Tasker and Danielle Tomwing.
The three candidates winning the most votes will be elected.
Aurora Public Schools has been focused on helping students recover from a lack of in-person classes during the pandemic, as well as how to restructure a district with dwindling enrollment in some areas and growth in others.
Some of the candidates have not been public about their campaigns.
Saucedo declined to respond to the Sentinel’s request to answer the questionnaire. Garcia only responded to a few questions and declined to answer the remaining questions.
When asked about closing the achievement gap for students of color, Reinhard said that the district should focus on causes of absenteeism, provide culturally responsive and inclusive programming and hire teachers and staff that reflect the diverse community.
Tasker focused on African American students and wrote that the district needs to provide equitable programs, resources and practices.
Tomwing wrote that the district needs to look at all the factors that impact student success, such as low attendance. The district should also advocate for students of color and listen to students so the district can understand what is preventing students from progressing in schools.
While Garcia did not specifically answer this question, he wrote that standardized test scores and graduation rates are low and that the district should focus on academics.
When asked about the district’s plan for Blueprint APS, the district’s plan to repurpose buildings to address declining enrollment rates, Reinhard said that the plan’s effectiveness and impact should be completely reviewed.
She added that the plan was introduced in the 2017-18 school year. Since then, there has been a world-wide pandemic, new district leadership and changes in the population. She said that the district should review the plan and any possible adjustments moving forward.
Tasker wrote that Blueprint APS should also focus on culturally responsive practices in addition to academics and social emotional learning. She added that students must be in a culturally inclusive environment in order to learn successfully.
Tomwing acknowledged that community members and teachers felt like their voices were ignored, and that overall community engagement with the district is low. She also wrote that any “strategic plan that results in repurposing these schools needs to include a strategy that these neighborhoods are not losing accessibility to key resources.”
When asked about law enforcement in schools, Reinhard and Tomwing acknowledged that they are in schools to create a safe environment.
Tomwing mentioned that putting uniformed officers, security cameras and metal detectors in schools should be a last resort. If SROs are in schools, then they need to be held to the same level of accountability as school nurses, and the officers’ role should clearly be defined as someone who works with staff to de-escalate situations.
Reinhard wrote that while law enforcement officers are trained to handle “the most aggressive and threatening behaviors” in schools, they could possibly attend training similar to building staff about being culturally responsive. She added that law enforcement should not handle day-to-day discipline.
Tasker wrote about the negative impacts of law enforcement in schools, saying that they have historically contributed to the school-to-prison pipeline. She added that their involvement also contributes to issues around race and student discipline.
Meet Max Garcia
Max Garcia – Challenger
According to his campaign website, Garcia has three daughters who attended private and public schools.
Garcia has worked in ministry and youth education for nearly three decades. He worked with Promise Keepers, Denver Rescue Mission, Colorado Uplift, and Church in the City. He also works with student athletes.
His priorities include: getting back to the basics in reading, writing, math and science; student and teacher safety; parent rights; and school choice.
His campaign website does not list his endorsements. However, finance records show that he paid to network and get campaign support from the Colorado Hispanic Republicans, and he bought tickets to attend an event by the Arapahoe County Republican Party.
Garcia only answered a few questions from the Sentinel’s questionnaire. He claimed that he was on fall break with his family and did not have time to answer any additional questions.
Meet Vicki Reinhard
Vicki Reinhard – Incumbent
Reinhard is the only incumbent on the ballot for the Aurora Public School board of education.
According to her candidate website, she worked as a substitute teacher, counselor and special education teacher. She retired in 2018 and was elected to the board of education in 2019.
Her priorities include diversity, equity and inclusion, safety, career pathways and safety.
She has been endorsed by the APS education association and APS board directors Debra Gerkin, Stephanie Mason and Nichelle Ortiz, according to her website.
Meet Maria Saucedo
Maria Saucedo – Challenger
Saucedo worked in various roles and in different age groups for three decades at Denver Public Schools. She also worked in the U.S. Army Reserve and retired in 2015. She retired from DPS in 2016.
She has volunteered with the Denver Center for Performing Arts, The SEI Theater, and various immigration organizations, according to her website.
Her priorities include: having strong schools, fiscal responsibility, school safety and inclusion and diversity.
Her website does not list her endorsements. Financial showed that she contributed thousands of dollars to her own campaign.
She is the only candidate for the APS Board of Education to decline answering the Sentinel’s questionnaire.
Meet Tiffany Tasker
Tiffany Tasker – Challenger
Tasker does not have a campaign website. However her LinkedIn page shows that she currently works as the director of outreach and marketing, and assistant program director for the Financial Education and Economic Transformation Center. The center is a non-profit group focusing on providing economic education to help bring equity to underserved populations and communities.
Her most recent finance report for the period of July 28 to Aug. 30 shows that she contributed $20 to her own campaign.
Meet Danielle Tomwing
Danielle Tomwing – Challenger
Tomwing was born in Trinidad and Tobago, and moved to Aurora 14 years ago specifically for the diversity, according to her candidate website. She became a U.S. citizen in 2019 and voted for the first time in 2020. Her daughters attend schools in APS.
Tomwing works as a director for a national healthcare organization. She has also served on the District Accountability Advisory Committee and is a member of the Aurora NAACP.
Her priorities include: increasing schools’ relationship with the community, equity in education and addressing mental health.
She has been endorsed by Senator Rhonda Fields, Representative Naquetta Ricks and other community members, according to her website.
Danielle Tomwing Policy Q&A
Aurora Public Schools Candidate Questions:
● What makes you the top candidate for school board?
My family has been living in Northwest Aurora for 14 years. My husband and I were intentional about our daughters growing up in a community that reflected our values of diversity and a sense of community. Our 2 daughters attend school in APS, a school that serves kids from 26 nationalities and a student population consisting of 80% free and reduced lunch. I have over 4 years of school board governance experience, serving a diverse student population, in particular under-served kids in Aurora. During the pandemic, it has given me incredible insight into what it takes to make tough decisions that impact our school communities.
I have been an active member of the District Accountability Advisory Committee in APS for the past 2 years and it has given me the opportunity to listen to teachers, parents, staff from across our district and learn the organizations that make up APS. I work alongside community leaders advocating for our youth to elevate their voices. This year I had the honor of moderating this year’s AFRIK Impact Education Forum hosted by the African Leadership Group. I am a director at a healthcare organization with over 15 years of professional leadership experience that includes building, mentoring and collaborating with global teams.
I am passionate about advocating for our youth, especially those whose voices can’t be heard. I am a leader that believes it takes a village for our kids to be successful and all of our kids deserve education excellence no matter where their story began. I believe that investing in our kids’ education and supporting our teachers should always be a priority.
● What is the priority the school district faces, and how would you address it?
Our students are struggling to read at grade level and meet proficiency in mathematics with our most vulnerable student population continuing to be negatively impacted the most. Our students’ academic performance has not returned to pre-pandemic performance levels.
Support needs to be given at all levels throughout our district, starting with meeting the needs of our teachers for them to be successful. Our teachers are closest to our students, and we should continue to create spaces and platforms to listen to their concerns and their ideas on how we can support them and help them engage parents so they can regularly collaborate on students’ individual academic plans. We also need to trust our teachers and give them autonomy to be creative and execute their ideas. We cannot make progress unless we trust those who are closest to the work and create an environment for them to explore new solutions.
The district needs to ensure resources and funding is given to those grades and schools with the highest need towards closing the equity gap. We should continue to work with our schools and administration on setting realistic and meaningful academic goals. It is also important that progress is regularly and closely monitored which includes analyzing relevant data metrics, ensuring we are focusing on the right things, understanding what is working and what is not and positioning ourselves to pivot if priorities shift.
● How should the school district deal with bullying and discrimination?
Hurt people, hurt people. Kids are not born as bullies or filled with hate. Today bullying and discrimination unfortunately takes place both inside and outside the classroom. With the introduction of technology cruelty happens online and 24/7. My daughter is in middle school and I have seen first-hand that the challenges and pressures they face are not what we experienced growing up. Oftentimes bullying is subtle but just enough to eat away at the other person’s self-esteem.
Our answers should include both addressing bullying and preventing it, solutions that resolve the immediate issue and those that look at the root cause and how to reduce it from happening. Addressing bullying and discrimination would include reviewing and updating existing policies against bullying and discrimination as needed but even then, students who bully are kids acting out. In that moment they are not worried about policies or consequences. They are hurting and angry about something that is not in front of them and often a variety of factors outside of school. Acknowledging this is important for all of us in the district to understand. While it is important to have the framework of setting policies against bullying to set expectations of student behavior, to address bullying the district needs to continue to allocate resources towards social and emotional development and support. For example, school counselors, therapists and psychologists should be seen as a key resource of our school community and not something that is optional. It is also important that our kids and families are aware of the mental-health resources and support systems available to them, and they are both physically and financially accessible.
● Should the school board publicly review allegations that some school board members made racist comments to former Superintendent Rico Munn?
In any organization confidentiality is important, which includes sensitive topics that can harm the reputation of individuals or defame their character. Colorado allows executive sessions to be held for very specific reasons which includes discussing personnel matters such as hiring, promotion or discipline of employees, including elected officials as well as to discuss investigations into the conduct of specific employees or officials.
Walking the line between confidentiality and transparency can be a challenge. Our community deserves to understand the why and an explanation for the approach and factors taken into consideration that resulted in the board’s decision. I have found when there is a lack of information, human nature leans towards thinking the worst and the board should be about building a culture of trust across our district which starts at the top. Although details cannot always be shared, taking the time to explain what approach was taken to reach a decision can help build that trust and increase community buy-in.
● What book should everyone read before they graduate high school?
I struggled to answer this question, which should be one of the easiest, and after reliving every book I read in school and since, the first book that came to mind was the American classic, To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee. Initially I did not understand why this book specifically resonated with me. Perhaps it is because it was the first time, I had a true awareness of racial injustice and discrimination and that the injustices outside my world were different. Growing up in the Caribbean, our impact and conversations around race and prejudice are quite different.
In the end this story is filled with universal values and emotions, all of which are timeless. Set in 1930s Southern United States, we link can link our history of racial injustice and prejudice to the results of systematic racism seen today. Recent events have brought these topics to the forefront and are not something we can shy away from. The story encourages us to be compassionate and empathetic through one of its main characters, Aticus, as he teaches his children to see the world through the eyes of others. It opens the relevant discussion of portraying the white male as the hero and the impact this narrative has on our society. Through the complexity of the characters the message of education is depicted to eradicate ignorance and create a more understanding and inclusive society. This coming-of-age story through the eyes of a courageous young girl stirs emotions that crosses borders and time. She is navigating harsh realities and trying to absorb the chaos around her while trying to find her own identity.
No matter where we are in our journey these themes resonate with all of us.
● Should books be banned in schools?
Censoring information and censoring our teachers stems from fear. Fear should not be driving how we educate our kids. We live in a world where information is available in all mediums and cannot be switched off. Whether we want to acknowledge this or not, our kids are consistently being exposed to information and new ideas and concepts outside of school because of technology!
Education is about developing critical independent thinkers by providing facts, sharing stories and different experiences. We should be creating safe spaces for our students and educators to have difficult conversations and help our students navigate these hard topics. Sharing stories and experiences helps us develop empathy and connection, something much needed. For 4 years I worked at a job that gave me the privilege of working internationally with 50 nationalities and through this incredibly humbling experience of listening to their journey I learnt that we are more alike than we are different, and we all want to be seen for who we are and respected. Sharing stories and experiences, especially the most difficult ones, through books is a window into looking at life from someone else’s perspective. Books open a world. Those experiences of our past shaped our future and helped us understand our journey as an individual, a community and as humanity. Banning books means stripping education of the most critical component and our purpose as educators. Students have a right to truthful, factual, and honest education.
● What role do you think law enforcement should play in schools?
Hardening schools with uniformed officers, cameras and metal detectors should be a last resort. For those schools that it was determined the need for an SRO, the SRO should be embedded in the school community like other staff such as the school nurse and counselor and be held to the same standards of accountability. Their role should be clearly defined as someone who works with the teachers, staff and administration to keep our school safe and assist with mitigating or de-escalating situations. This involves them building trust with our students so that students do not feel intimidated to reach out to them. The role of SROs should not be to discipline or intimidate students or instill fear. They are part of the support system in our school community to create a safer environment.
● How do you think the district should address student learning loss from the pandemic?
As a district, we need to create spaces and platforms to connect and listen to our teachers, parents, and students. They are not only impacted the most but are closest to the challenges facing our kids and engaging them gives them the opportunity to be part of the solution. As Aurora school district enrollment declines and shifts, the needs of our students are diverse from one side of Aurora to another. Our communities’ needs may look different from one neighborhood to another, so it is important to understand what challenges each of our school communities are facing to address student learning loss. It must be a holistic approach and there are often different solutions. Support is multifaceted – shifting funding and resources to those grades or schools that need it the most, providing additional tutoring for students, understanding what obstacles might be preventing our students from participating in additional tutoring and providing training and resources for teachers. Most importantly, listening to our educators and giving them more autonomy to do what’s best for our students. Our teachers play a crucial role in helping us understand the needs of our kids and how we can support them for our kids to be successful.
• What’s the role of the school board in regard to the current controversy over “critical race theory”?
The school board has an obligation to be culturally responsive to our community starting with policies that explicitly take race into account towards creating a space that our black students learn and thrive. The school board’s role is to foster a culture where our students and teachers feel seen, included and respected. An examination of current policies and practices may indicate they are contributing towards racial inequalities in our education system and these need to be changed and determine which of these policies and practices need to be reviewed at both the school and district level. An example would be disciplinary policies and procedures. The school board can advocate for unconscious bias and equity training for all staff, including the school board directors.
The school board’s role in making decisions about the school curriculum is to trust their leadership, review the curriculum, take their suggestions into consideration and verify the curriculum meets the needs of our students and is relevant. The school board should foster a culture where we do not avoid crucial conversations, such as CRT but encourage open healthy dialogue and where topics are discussed in a way that is both respectful and meaningful. Information should not be censored, and curiosity should be rewarded.
● What do you think should be done to close the achievement gap for students of color?
Listen more. To address the achievement gap for students of color we need to look at all the factors that potentially impact academic performance. If we are advocating for our students of color, we need to reach out and listen with intent to understand what is preventing them from progressing.
For example, analyzing data correlates low school attendance with low academic performance. Are there outside factors preventing them from attending school? Do these students have more responsibilities at home such as taking care of siblings or extended family. Do they have to work to help to support their family which prevents them from completing homework or assignments? This can be an opportunity to revisit how we manage situations when our students failed to submit assignments or meet the deadline. Instead of giving them a zero they can be given the opportunity to take make up assignments and review topics with the chance to redo the areas they failed in or missed. Education is about giving our kids every opportunity to learn and not about punishing them for falling behind or not being able to keep up.
Similarly, a review of our data and disciplinary practices indicates that our students of color are being removed from the classrooms more than other students. On the other hand, are we engaging with these students as much as others within the classroom? Are we calling on them to answer questions or be part of the conversation and challenging them as much as other students? Failing to do so can also be part of the problem.
There might have been huge changes at home or challenges within the family dynamics. A lot more listening needs to be done to understand what outside factors are preventing them from engaging and being present – struggles at home, not feeling safe in their neighborhood or schools and other external pressures. We cannot control outside factors, but we can put more resources to provide the social and emotional support and development that can help them navigate these difficult situations.
Boredom. How many times have we heard our kids say school is boring. The district can look at reviewing the curriculum and look for opportunities to introduce more stories and characters that our students of color can identify with and mirror their experiences. The district has a responsibility to attract and retain teachers of color because representation matters. Having strong role models that advocate for these students, teaches them how to use their voice and empowers them. They feel seen and respected, and this results in increasing student engagement. Our students are exceptional and when we start to see each of them this way, we should be excited and do whatever it takes to ensure they reach their fullest potential.
● Do mental health issues among students in the district warrant spending additional funds to address them? How much more?
Research indicates that the mental health issues of our students continue to be negatively impacting our kids. For our students to thrive, their mental health needs to be taken into consideration. We should continue to invest in social and emotional development for our students which includes continuing partnerships with organizations that can provide long term or extended mental health services. The district also needs to invest in training for our teachers and staff to see the signs of high-risk students and define processes that can ensure they get the support they need before a situation develops. Our solutions should consider the number of social workers, therapists and psychologists needed to support our students across the district and allocate appropriate funding to those schools that need it the most. The goal should be to have a dedicated therapist in every school. Investing in the mental health of our students is an investment in these kids that we cannot take for granted.
● There has been a great deal of controversy with carrying out the Blueprint APS plan. What changes, if any, would you make if you were in control of it?
Some of the feedback received regarding the APS Blueprint is that there was not sufficient community involvement in understanding the needs of our school communities and their voices being part of the solution. Overall community engagement is one area the district has room to grow in. Not only engaging them in discussions around the APS Blueprint but to help them understand how decisions made by the district impact their schools. It is a recurring theme heard across our community both from our teachers and our parents. Our teachers are struggling to be heard and they often feel decisions are being made without their input – decisions that impact them and our students.
With the introduction of magnet schools’ hard decisions were made to close or repurpose neighborhood schools. Often these schools are being closed in the most vulnerable communities. Any strategic plan that results in repurposing these schools needs to include a strategy that these neighborhoods are not losing accessibility to key resources and support systems which only places them at a further disadvantage. The APS Blueprint needs to evolve to meet the diverse needs of all of our students across our district and be agile enough to pivot to meet the growing needs of our diverse community.
● What is the relationship between you, as a school board director, and the superintendent?
The sole direct employee of the school board is the Superintendent. A school board director’s responsibility is to support the Superintendent and leadership team to be successful in carrying out the vision of the district and ensuring they have the resources needed to execute the district’s strategic plan. The job of the school board directors is also to ensure policies and processes are implemented which align with the district’s vision towards high academic achievement and education excellence for all our students.
There needs to be a relationship of trust between the superintendent and the school board directors. The board should set clear expectations on how they will work and define criteria on what information is needed to ensure decisions are fiscally responsible, data-driven and more transparent so the school community feels confident in the district’s decision. Often the school community understands what the district’s decision is but lacks an understanding of why or how the decision was made.
Vicki Reinhard Policy Q&A
- What makes you the top candidate for school board?
I am the only incumbent in this race, thus, the only one with school board experience. I am an educator whose career spanned 36 years inclusive of 4.5 years as an 8th grade language arts/social studies in the Omaha Public Schools and 25 years as an elementary special education teacher in the Aurora Public Schools. I retired from APS in 2018 and was elected to the Board of Education in 2019. I have lived with my family in the Aurora community for 36 years, a community that we call home and where we raised our children (both Rangeview High School graduates). I remain invested in this community and in the school district. My experiences in the classroom, as a parent and community member, as a board member and one who understands the changes affecting public education, the needs of our student population, the diversity of our district, and the demands of working in this field all qualify me to continue to serve in the role of board director on the Aurora Public Schools Board of Education.
- What is the priority the school district faces, and how would you address it?
Our school district faces many priorities. We face many post – pandemic needs, including the social/emotional well-being of our students, staff, and faculty. This era also brings declining enrollment which leads to less funding and difficult discussions around facilities usage. We must continue to provide services to our students, staff and families to address social/emotional needs which can lead to more positive experiences and engagement in learning while in school and to understanding its benefits. We must offer diverse programming to accommodate the varying levels of need we see in our very diverse population. Opportunities will be offered in various pathways so that students have options which they find to be of interest. Funding challenges should be addressed and everything we do should be fully evaluated to determine what is most beneficial to improving student success and what has the most direct impact on student learning.
- How should the school district deal with bullying and discrimination?
We need clear definitions of bullying and consistent responses to instances of such behavior. If we say there is a consequence, there should be a consequence. We can provide sensitivity training and continue to build culturally responsive programming that includes all of our students in the presentation and in the discussion. A no tolerance approach to both bullying and discrimination applicable to both staff and student behavior, should be implemented and followed.
- Should the school board publicly review allegations that some school board members made racist comments to former Superintendent Rico Munn?
To hold such a discussion publicly could very easily breach the confidentiality of executive session. Therefore, no, it should not.
- What book should everyone read before they graduate high school?
Everyone should read The Great Gatsby.
- Should books be banned in schools?
No, books should not be banned in schools. Reading opens the mind to new things, takes us on many adventures to many places that we might not ever see should we not be able to imagine them by absorbing the written word, teaches about the past and leads us to view what might become reality in the future. Should a parent or guardian choose for their student(s) to not read specific literature, that child can be excused from that title. One should not take opportunity from many.
7.What role do you think law enforcement should play in
schools?
We should be able to partner with local law enforcement to keep the safety of our staff and students at the forefront. Perhaps there is specific training that can be put in place so that our law enforcement officers have training similar to that of building staff which includes culturally responsive programming and opportunities. Law enforcement personnel are trained to intervene in the most aggressive and threatening behaviors that may filter into our schools; they should be available to step in and handle any such instance while our teachers and all other building personnel can focus on building relationships with our students and on creating a welcoming environment for all. Feeling comfortable and safe in our environment is key to achieving success in that environment. Law enforcement should not be involved in day-to-day discipline in schools; these are roles assigned to building staff. We should also encourage relationship building between law enforcement, staff and students that will contribute to creating a more welcoming, trusting and safe environment for all.
8. How do you think the district should address student learning loss from the pandemic?
We should continue to provide mental health supports as students continue transitioning back into a school routine. Offering staggered schedules may accommodate more individual learning styles and allow for more opportunity for those who are also meeting daily responsibilities at home. Budgets must be thoroughly evaluated to determine that we are or are not focusing our efforts on what is most impactful on the learning and progress of our students. Funding is scarce and must be utilized in a way that brings talented educators to our district who are allowed to teach and make adjustments in a way that they know will reach their students.
9. What’s the role of the school board in regards to the current controversy over “critical race theory”?
Critical race theory is not taught as a belief; it’s not taught until one reaches post-secondary education as far as I know. As with a particular title, parents can opt their children out of a specific unit of a curriculum or study.
10. What do you think should be done to close the achievement gap for students of color?
Focusing on reasons for absenteeism , providing culturally relevant, inclusive programming and instruction and continuing to attract, recruit, and retain personnel reflective of our diverse population are areas which we should continue to pursue to help close achievement gaps for students of color. Let’s talk to them about what might be most beneficial to them as students.
11.Do mental health issues among students in the district warrant spending additional funds to address them? How much more?
We must continue to maintain the level of funding that would increase mental health supports as promised to voters in the 2016 mill/bond election. The number of providers across our district has increased since that time and provides great benefit to students and staff. I don’t know the exact dollar amount allocated to health but fully support maintaining this allocation and the consideration of increasing it should the need arise.
12. There has been a great deal of controversy with carrying out the Blueprint APS plan. What changes, if any, would you make if you were in control of it?
Blueprint is the facilities plan designed to address facilities usage in our district as we began experiencing declining enrollment. It was first introduced in 2017/2018. Since that time a number of schools have been closed amidst declining enrollment in the northwest part of Aurora while growth in the northeast part of the city has continued. Two new schools have opened, and magnet schools have been introduced. Over time, we have experienced a world-wild pandemic and our population has changed leading to less understanding and knowledge around what Blueprint is along with what its intended purpose was. With new leadership in our district, it should be completely reviewed regarding its effectiveness and impact and determination made around how it should move forward or be adjusted. This is the work of the superintendent and leadership team. I will listen to and evaluate any recommendations that come forth and make decisions around the information provided.
12. What is the relationship between you, as a school board director, and the superintendent?
The superintendent is the one employee the school board is to evaluate. The board sets results and limitations which the superintendent is to work within and provide regular progressing monitoring toward. It is the job of the superintendent to determine how the progress monitoring will occur and to delegate to the leadership team their roles in this process. I am hopeful that this relationship will be a partnership that works collaboratively to provide what is best for our students and staff.
Maria Saucedo Policy Q&A
Did not respond
Tiffany Tasker Policy Q&A
What makes you the top candidate for school board?
I am the top candidate for the school board because I have experienced being a former student of
Aurora Public Schools, and I teach in Aurora Public Schools. My heart is in Aurora Public Schools. Because I have navigated through many Obstacles within APS with the support of parents, mentors, some great teachers, and many others, I now feel very prepared to be able to help students achieve without the stressors I had to encounter as well as my parents. I will ensure we collaborate as a team to provide the best possible experience within Aurora Public Schools. What is the priority the school district faces, and how would you address it?
A few things to focus on are the cultural responsiveness of the schools concerning the practices of the educational organization, as well as the necessity of developing an equitable learning and working environment for our students and educators.
How should the school district deal with bullying and discrimination?
Currently, restorative justice practices have been implemented in schools, but not fully thus, we should focus on restorative practices utilized within our staff first. If we develop a culturally responsive, equitable, healthy working environment without leaders, educators, and teams, it will parallel expectations for our students.
Should the school board publicly review allegations that some school board members made racist comments to former Superintendent Rico Munn?
Yes, they should publicly review because people need to know what is being done if there are other allegations as well as our resolution.
What book should everyone read before they graduate high school?
A book every student should read before they graduate high school is African American and Latinx History of the United States by Paul Ortiz because this book provides a historical overview of an account that has been historically “swept under the rug” or excluded.
Should books be banned in schools?
Books should not be banned in schools; they should be made available. However, the schools must partner with the parents to know their expectations for that student and respect the family and their values. There should be an open line of communication between the schools and families; therefore, there is a clear understanding of respect and trust.
What role do you think law enforcement should play in schools?
Historically, the implementation of law enforcement contributes to the school-to-prison pipeline. According to research, the presence of officers has impacted the educational experience because their involvement has been taken advantage of, which contributes to issues around race and student discipline. Schools have relied on utilizing law enforcement involvement for violent and non-violent offenses, which creates an unhealthy learning environment. Creating a hostile environment negatively impacts learning because, according to Paul Gorski, founder of EdChange, for learning to exist, there needs to be an equitable, culturally responsive, safe, healthy learning environment.
How do you think the district should address student learning loss from the pandemic?
To address the loss of learning from the pandemic is to implement programs. It is understood that some schools do not give homework; however, for those students who need extra help we should implement programs to support the student’s needs. Also, it will help to incorporate coteaching in the schools because one teacher can focus on moving the class along; however, if students find themselves still struggling, there is that second teacher to provide additional support.
What’s the role of the school board in regards to the current controversy over “critical race theory”?
Critical race theory is a theoretical framework to combat racial inequities; it can be utilized as a tool to address the disparities in the education system by the leaders and educators.
What do you think should be done to close the achievement gap for students of color?
To close the achievement gap for students of Color, emphasizing African-American students consists of providing equitable programs, resources, and practices for their student success.
Do mental health issues among students in the district warrant spending additional funds to address them? How much more?
There should be additional funds or a revaluation of the budget to have a portion of funds allocated to address mental health issues among our students; therefore, they are given resources to excel sufficiently in their educational careers.
There has been a great deal of controversy with carrying out the Blueprint APS plan. What changes, if any, would you make if you were in control of it?
Looking over the Blueprint APS plan, there is a focus centralized on academic and socialemotional learning. However, one of the focuses should entail culturally responsive practices that are inclusive of intersectionality. For a student to successfully learn in a classroom, the environment must be inclusive. We also need to ensure our educators are taken care of, and their working environment is equitable; thus, their productivity and efficacy in the classroom will increase. An investment in our educators is an investment in our students.
What is the relationship between you, as a school board director, and the superintendent?
The relationship between me, as a school board director, and the superintendent is establishing expectations and responsibilities and keeping an open line of communication. The dynamic between the school board and superintendent should be based on respect and trust. We should be able to collaborate and be flexible and have the same mission and vision of student achievement.
