AURORA VOTE 2021: Ward III – Older neighborhoods face new problems

Meet Ruben Medina

Ruben Medina is a project manager, organizer, wrestling coach and former firefighter. He has most recently worked as a senior recreational specialist in the city of Aurora. Medina has served on regional boards, including the Denver Foundation and RISE Colorado, which works to educate, engage and empower low-income families and families of color. Medina is originally from southern Colorado. He ran for the Ward II seat in 2017.

Ruben Medina Q&A

This summer, the Aurora City Council unanimously approved a resolution saying the city would welcome Afghan refugees for resettlement, but some members worried about the availability of housing. Are there any policies that you believe could make Aurora a better home for immigrants and refugees?

I am currently working with an organization called the Welcome Center, which works specifically with immigrant and refugee populations. We are looking into resources to assist them as they transition to our city. As far as housing, it is not only an issue for the incoming refugees; it is a constant problem for our city. I would like to research what ways we can look at changing zoning practices to allow more opportunities for tiny homes, container homes, manufactured housing and other options to be built in Aurora. I support the Welcome Act as well.

Aurora lacks a major entertainment or tourism venue that attracts residents of other metroplex communities. Would you like to see one developed in the city?

Yes, part of my campaign is around this very issue. I know the city likes to talk about the Gaylord, but I can attest that it is too far away for most residents of Aurora. I say it is out of sight, therefore it is out of mind. We need to create an entertainment venue like Fiddlers Green, an indoor arena that can hold about 10-12k people, so that we become a destination instead of a pass-through. This will build more commerce, jobs, and keep our money in our city – because we currently spend it outside of Aurora. This venue would let us bring more small businesses here, and assist the current hotels, restaurants, and other businesses we already have. Having other cities’ money in our economy would be a boon for us. It is in the master plan for Ward III, so let’s seriously look at doing this now. We always talk about money, but we can build it with a public-private partnership and use the resources of the community and others to help foot the bill. As I often say, pay now or later – either way, it is going to cost you. I would rather reap the benefits now or as soon as possible.

Proposals to address visible homelessness have ranged from an urban camping ban — which Mayor Mike Coffman has committed to bring back for a second vote — to adding safe parking lots and additional shelter space. Which policies would you be in favor of? Would you support the camping ban?

First and foremost: we must stop criminalizing people because they do not have a place to call home. No, I would not support the camping ban. Why do we look at the unhoused and assume it is some sort of game? Do you think that small children are telling their parents that living on the street is what they want to do with their lives? No one thinks that way. When people lose their social capital, they lose all connections to the world they once knew. Even offers of help are difficult to trust. That is why we must reconnect them in a way that is both beneficial for them and the greater community. Have we not seen what Denver has done with this? Criminalization clearly does not solve the problem.

Instead of wasting city resources on police, sanitation, etc. to move and displace people, let’s use this money to add more opportunities to get more help for these community members. We need more programs like PATH, Comitis, Bridgehouse. We need to tackle this from many angles. To me, it starts by talking to these community members one-on-one and finding the right fit for the situation they are dealing with.

Once we begin to get this under control and get the majority of the people housed, employed, and accessing services they need, we can then begin the process of scaling down these services and use the funds to work on another pressing issue in our community.

Would you support increasing the minimum wage in Aurora? Why?

Yes, I am in favor of raising the minimum wage, and I understand both sides of this coin. Businesses must show they care not only about their businesses, but about the people they hire. It is a reflection of the owner. Caring enough to help people make a livable wage is one way to assist people. It creates loyalty, increases retention rates, etc. Business owners must invest now so they can continue to reap the rewards going forward. Trust me when I say – employees go home to their communities, and they all talk about their jobs to the circle of friends they have. So they could be saying really good things or bad things, which in turn can make or break a business. How you treat and compensate employees will internally and externally sabotage your business. I want to work with businesses to see livable wages as a necessary and PR-friendly budget move.

Do you support Aurora forming its own county? Why?

I would like to see that. I am in favor for many reasons. Some of those are more opportunities for resources, money, and agencies that are located in the city – instead of making people go all over the city for county programs. The City and County can work more in alignment to better utilize resources for maintenance, roads, recreation, etc.

What is the city’s most pressing transportation need?

I feel we need to tackle the light rail affordability. How can we start creating more communities that are walkable, so residents don’t need to drive everywhere to get the services and goods we need? And how do we continue to transfer over to more renewable options beginning with the city?

Do you think the city does a good job of marketing itself? If not, what can be done differently? Is it important?

I think the city promotes the agenda it wants to convey. I feel for the majority of residents, it does not promote the image or things I want to see. It does not do a good job separating itself from Denver. We need to create our own identity. We need to capitalize on the diversity of this city. For example, Globalfest used to be a weekend function at Bicentennial Park that attracted people from all over. It was 3 days long. Why did we condense it to 1 day? I get asked that all the time. This is one opportunity to showcase the many aspects of our diverse communities. Plus, we could promote a cultural event every month around a theme that brings the community together to celebrate the richness and small businesses of our diverse communities, so that people all over our city can see we care and support all communities.

Should Aurora limit or ban giving financial incentives to businesses in an effort to lure them to Aurora? Examples where large incentives were offered include the Gaylord and Amazon projects. Critics call these “corporate welfare,” but proponents say they’re a critical part of economic development and creating jobs.

I agree that we need business opportunities. I feel that before we make such large incentives, we should vet these large corporations and ask them the following: What is their investment in our community? What concessions are they willing to make in our communities to make them stronger? What programs will they support now to better our communities? When they can answer those questions and provide opportunities, resources, and money of their own, then can we begin to negotiate at the table – and that table should be public and transparent. They should be helping to support small business owners with training, support, connections, and funds, especially when it comes to those who are most affected by our housing crisis: communities of color, LGBTQ+ people, and those with disabilities.

Crime rates have increased in Aurora in the past two years. What can the city council do to address that problem? How do you think any new proposals related to controlling crime should be funded?

We need to take a serious look at why things are happening. We had a pandemic which threw a lot of people off. Isolating people. Many people lost their jobs, and essential people had to continue to work more hours without more opportunities to make more money during these trying times. This exacerbated income inequalities and labor shortages that had already been growing for several years.

We also have a community who does not trust the police, the agency tasked with safety. When people fear the people that are supposed to help, we have an issue.

We must begin to heal. We can only do this when we truly acknowledge our wrongdoings. We must seriously look at roles and responsibilities of the agencies, and the tasks given to those in power. I am also speaking about the government system from the Mayor, City Manager, etc. If we do not adhere to these roles and responsibilities, how can we in turn expect our communities to do the same?

We cannot expect change to totally come just from the grassroots level. It has to be from both sides. As we begin this new chapter in Aurora’s history, we must make every effort to change the systems that got us here. I am willing to work alongside all those who truly want to make changes for the betterment of our city.

Our citizens demand it. I want to say we are not looking to get rid of the police, but look at it from a perspective of jobs and roles and responsibilities with boundaries. We must begin to understand that we have to work with other agencies, who have the people and resources to better assist in some instances with regards to community. We must be working in tandem to address the many issues in our communities, from the housing crisis and mental illness to substance abuse and public safety, etc.

Let us use the great swath of our resources to tackle these issues and apply the best strategies to ensure we come out with the best outcome for all involved. That we help those in need and get them the care they need. That we deter those who wish to do harm to others or their property. That we all can go home safe to our loved ones. That we begin to build a sense of community where we can all feel safe in our communities because we are building a community where we all care and share our gifts and talents with one another. That we all are part of the solution in keeping our community safe and people no matter their situation can feel welcome.

The Aurora Police Department and the Civil Service Commission have been the subject of many high profile incidents – notably regarding the death of Elijah McClain – and consequently the subject of intense scrutiny from investigative reports. Would you support additional oversight of the Aurora Police Department? If so, what do you think that should look like?

A young man should not have had to pay the ultimate price to bring attention to an ongoing, well-known, and well-documented problem.

The state handed down some recommendations that the city and APD will need to adhere to. I think we need to know more. I want to know more about why the Civil Service commission does not allow the Chief of Police to weigh in on every and all recruits. If we are passing on those who are not fit, or coming from other areas’ departments with baggage, why do we allow this? Passing the problem on does not solve that individual’s issues. It only allows that person to continue to get away with bad behaviors, and subsequently leads to an Aurora resident’s death or physical harm.

We must place community members on commissions and committees that have more oversight, but also that have teeth. Most of these ad hoc committees have no substance. If people are to make recommendations but have no authority, then what is the use of these committees? To again check a box that we engaged the community’s input, but we are still going to do business as usual? So, we must vet community members and pay them and hold them accountable, as we do any other group in the city, to show we are serious about the issues and will be transparent and accountable.