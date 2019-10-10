AURORA VOTE 2019: Ward 5 contestants offer distinct contrast

Bryan Lindstrom While a resident of Ward VI, Bryan Lindstrom is a social studies teacher at Hinkley High School in northwest Aurora. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the Aurora Education Association teacher union. Lindstrom is an Aurora native. He graduated from Gateway High School then attended college at the University of Northern Colorado. He’s worked in education for nearly a decade.

What do you think needs to be invented more than anything?

If you could only listen to one song forever, what would it be?

I am fortunate enough that my parents and sister each live within 20 minutes of me, so our traditions are still alive. But my favorite is probably our yearly labor day trip to the mountains.

On weekdays I’m usually so busy that I fall asleep around 11, then Friday hits and the week catches up with me that I fall asleep by nine, usually.

When I was a kid I wanted to be a professional football player. Sometime in high school I realized that would never happen. I loved the impacts my coaches had on me and realized that I wanted to become a teacher and have that same impact on students in this community.

I am a movie buff, so this is a tough one. If I had to pick just one it would have to be The Departed. It is a movie that I can turn on during any part of the movie and get sucked in. And who can turn down a movie with so many great actors and actresses by one of the greatest filmmakers, Martin Scorsese.

If I could have any superpower it would be to instantly absorb and retain all the information in any book I ever touch. This would allow me the knowledge to tackle our toughest problems and the ability to communicate with anyone in the world.

Are there any laws at the city level that you believe could help reduce gun violence? Which ones? If not, why?

Yes. This has multiple levels to it. Suicide is now the leading cause of death for our teenagers. One way we can reduce this is to keep guns out of their hands. A way we can do this is by defining what a responsible gun owner is. Every gun owner I talk to thinks it is responsible to have some form of locking mechanism for their firearm, whether it is a gun lock, a quick safe, or a gun safe. We can require purchases that occur in the city to come with a locking mechanism or require proof that the purchaser possesses some form of lock/safe.

But beyond the firearm, we need to address the cause of most firearm incidents. We need to increase the socio-economic status of our residence so partners of domestic violence can afford to move out and so people don’t fall into desperation. We can do this by addressing housing costs through having city and community-driven planning, not developer driven planning so we are building housing in the affordable range. We can also create a city bank so we can prioritize small business loans and first-time home buyer loans for people who live in this city and they can build wealth and invest in our city. We can also increase the minimum wage in the city of Aurora to meet the needs of our residents. By building community wealth it will reduce these incidence because people can afford their basic needs and afford to address their mental health concerns, if applicable.

Aurora has for the past few years paid for a substantial ‘Worth Discovering’ image marketing campaign. Should a campaign try to highlight the city’s good traits or push back against the problems Aurora is associated with?

We are currently spending about $250,000 per year on this and that is not money well spent. We should not be spending this money on a campaign saying how great we are or pushing back against issues. We should, instead, be spending that money on actual improvements and those great things will speak for themselves. There is very little evidence to support that campaigns like these are anymore than a net loss for the city.

Should Aurora limit or ban giving financial incentives to businesses in an effort to lure them to Aurora? An example where large incentives were offered include the Gaylord and Amazon projects. Critics call these “corporate welfare,” but proponents say they’re a critical part of economic development and creating jobs.

Aurora has the space and availability to grow unlike much of the rest of Colorado. We don’t need to give away these incentives to lure businesses here, especially for businesses like Amazon that are cutting their jobs. We should, instead, establish a municipal bank that will give priority loans to small businesses for people who already live here or businesses that already have demonstrated that they are invested in Aurora. I want businesses who are invested in seeing Aurora succeed, not just their own bottom line.

This year a majority of the Aurora City Council turned down an ordinance that would require lobbyists to register and record expenses if meeting with local elected officials. Would Aurora benefit from this kind of transparency?

Absolutely. I have spoken out at city council about expanding transparency and is a key part of my platform. Lobbyists should be required to register and should not be able to give gifts of any amount to our council members. Our council members have offices where these meetings can take place and do not need to receive fancy dinners as a reward for doing their jobs. Lobbyists should not get any more access or privilege to influence council than any other resident of Aurora.

The city currently does not have an independent police review structure to provide oversight during police controversies. What kind of independent review panel would you recommend, or is one even needed?

Aurora has a fantastic Chief of Police that I believe is trying to do what is best for our city. But, unfortunately, without an independent review panel, we cannot be sure that all future Chiefs will do the same due diligence that I feel Chief Metz does. Having an independent review panel will ensure equity and accountability during these controversies for both the police and the residents. This panel should have representatives from the community as well as legal experts that are independent from the Aurora PD.

How should the city approach retention in the police and fire departments with a record number of staff leaving for Denver where they claim better pay and benefits?

We need an ordinance for prevailing wage for city employees in relation to our surrounding cities, like Denver. This will ensure we always have competitive wages and retain the best as well as allowing them to afford to live in the community that they serve.

With local control of the oil-and-gas industry now a reality, how should the city create a permanent procedure and commission, or does the current system protect resident safety and industry interests?

The city needs a commission that is independent from the industry to review all permit requests prior to it going to the city council. The city needs to also establish the highest standards for health and safety protections. We can staff an independent committee that is free from ties to the industry and pay for their stipends through impact fees on the current Oil and Gas developers.

Should the city dedicate money and resources to creating substantial, permanent bike lanes and structures to allow for more bike commuting?

We need a complete overhaul on how we view transportation in Aurora. We are currently allowing developers to drive our development which is creating uncontrolled sprawl that is making our infrastructure unsustainable. We need to have city driven development that includes a large expansion on public transportation, walking accessibility, and bike lanes. This will help alleviate traffic and emissions.

What should Aurora do as a city and as a legislative body to abate climate change?

Aurora should invest in clean energy like geothermal. This will increase permanent, high paying jobs in our city, reduce our electricity bills, and make us a more sustainable city. This will ensure a transition away from fossil fuels is a just transition that considers the cost and labor components, as well.

Should Aurora raise the minimum wage? How high?

Our state’s minimum wage is $11.10/hour. That is nowhere near enough to afford the basic necessities of life, let alone being able to invest in a small business, become a homeowner, or buy your children school supplies. Just to afford the very basics in Aurora, a person needs to make between $16.00 - $20.00 per hour, depending on the zip code. We need a minimum wage that meets this demand as well as allowing our neighbors to provide for their families. I want a path to $25/hour gradually, so businesses can have time to adjust, but it will still be sufficient for the employee. I want to also tie it to inflation so it will continue to meet the needs of our community members. We also need to ensure that our small businesses have a seat at the table to ensure they are not hurt during this transition. Working together will ensure that we all win.

The Colfax arts and cultural district has some successes, but it’s struggling. Should Aurora create a new special taxing district to boost funding? What kind?

I would support a mill-levy or bond that would fund this. It would attract both Aurora residents and people from outside which would increase spending in our city. I would not, however, support a sales tax increase in order to fund it because sales taxes are inherently regressive.

Should the city build an emergency homeless shelter?

Yes, but it should mimic programs like the Bridge House so we are including wraparound services within the shelter. We need to acknowledge that this is a bandaid, not a solution, however. We need to address the problems that creates and increase homelessness in our city. It is the humane and fiscally responsible thing to do. It costs us 2-3 times more to allow people to be homeless than to ensure they are housed and stable. We need to make sure developers are paying their fair share and not abusing metro districts in a way that artificially inflates the market, we need mixed level housing (high, medium and low end housing in the same area) so we are not flooding the market in a way that artificially inflates it, and we need to expand our use of community land trusts to proactively address our housing crisis.

Transportation corridors continue to be a problem in the region and there’s far more need than road dollars. Should the city create a special tax and overlay district for the southeast part of the city to raise money for improvements to roads such as Gun Club Road, East Quincy Avenue and Arapahoe Road?

No. working class people have not seen a raise in 40 years. I don’t want to increase taxes. What I want to do instead is create public enterprises like municipal broadband and a city bank so we can provide essential services while also increasing revenue to the city using methods you’re already paying for. We also need to make developers pay their fair share. Currently, developers are using metro districts to avoid the risk of development and creating sprawl, making our problem worse.