AURORA VOTE 2019: 6 vie for 2 seats for at-large city guardians

Leanne Wheeler Leeane Wheeler is an Air Force veteran. While in the military she was a Cryptographic Equipment Maintenance Specialist. She was honorably discharged in 1992 and went on to work in the private sector. She worked at Raytheon until 2010 and then launched her own small business. She is the principal of her own company, Wheeler Advisory Group LLC. Wheeler has served on a bevy of city and regional boards. She is a certified Six Sigma Black Belt.

Are there any laws at the city level that you believe could help reduce gun violence? Which ones? If not, why?

Local businesses could certainly declare their environment be gun-free. We are seeing a push along this line on the national level, which can certainly be implemented locally. The City of Aurora also underleverages business license requirements, which could work in tandem with national initiatives, if we chose to get out in front.

Aurora has for the past few years paid for a substantial ‘Worth Discovering’ image marketing campaign. Should a campaign try to highlight the city’s good traits or push back against the problems Aurora is associated with?

Our vision for Aurora isn’t bold enough, and we don’t currently have a Council that is capable of being bold. With three multi-billion dollar industries in our City, the notion that a Nordstrom and a “nice sit-down restaurant” are key to an Aurora worth discovering, leaves me gob smacked. The diversity in this community is underleveraged. True partnership with industry is underleveraged — and further, I’m not certain we know HOW to leverage it. We’ve only to look at cities like Fort Collins, Boulder and Colorado Springs for clues. How do we partner to create living wage opportunities in Aurora? When more than half of your City is working more than one job, and still earning less than a LIVING wage, then the issue is the governing body.

Should Aurora limit or ban giving financial incentives to businesses in an effort to lure them to Aurora? An example where large incentives were offered include the Gaylord and Amazon projects. Critics call these “corporate welfare,” but proponents say they’re a critical part of economic development and creating jobs.

YES! Aurora is the new frontier. Growth will happen here whether or not we offer TIFs. And as we continue to give away the farm, we have failed to provide for road maintenance, robust and plentiful open spaces, aesthetically pleasing thoroughfares, and the like. It feels like a race to see who can give more of our revenue, without a true understanding of the actual ROI. There is a hypothesis, but we’ve no evaluation built in to determine if we’re on track to benefit. In the case of Gaylord, everyone on Council who made the decision will in all likelihood be dead by the time the 30-year TIF concludes. There’s one exception, Ryan Frazier, who was a Council Member At Large, and in his 20s, when he cast his YES vote.

This year a majority of the Aurora City Council turned down an ordinance that would require lobbyists to register and record expenses if meeting with local elected officials. Would Aurora benefit from this kind of transparency?

Yes. A lack of transparency does not serve the residents or businesses of Aurora, any more than our local government waiving OUR right to reconsider negotiated contracts serves the residents or businesses of Aurora. When you have sitting Council Members enriching themselves by knowing what proposals are in the pipeline, then acting on it without recusal or apology, we’d be well within our right to call it corruption.

The city currently does not have an independent police review structure to provide oversight during police controversies. What kind of independent review panel would you recommend, or is one even needed?

Every city should have an independent police review panel, as the police function serves at the pleasure of a city’s residence, not its government. The majority of the difficulties we see can be directly charged to having this relationship reversed. Community stakeholders, with autonomy and authority, in addition those with autonomy and authority to implement change within the Department should serve on the panel.

How should the city approach retention in the police and fire departments with a record number of staff leaving for Denver where they claim better pay and benefits?

Our First Responders are underpaid, as are our in classroom teachers. Although we don’t have the authority to affect the latter, we can certainly address the former. We behave as though we don’t know HOW to pay First Responders more. As we endeavor to grow, and build more rooftops, shopping centers and other venues, we must take into account how we ensure the health and safety of our City, in scale. This is where the City can take a page from the industry I hail from: Defense; and although you may not suspect it, the Customer Service model Nordstrom uses. Without writing a dissertation, we could greatly benefit by understanding the hiring practices of the Defense industry and the retention strategy of Nordstrom.

With local control of the oil-and-gas industry now a reality, how should the city create a permanent procedure and commission, or does the current system protect resident safety and industry interests?

The City of Aurora should invoke Aurora Municipal Code 3-9 as the default, versus voting about whether to act within its purview. We are a Home Rule City, and as such get to call ALL of the shots. We have a structure in place for creating Boards and Commissions, and we should follow it. Where it may be flawed, change it. NGO is an entire value stream within a City that is also an entire value stream.

Should the city dedicate money and resources to creating substantial, permanent bike lanes and structures to allow for more bike commuting?

Eventually, yes. Let’s figure out how to recover the $20M annual deficit in the General Fund geared toward road maintenance first. The last thing we need are bike lanes running alongside potholes that could swallow a Mini-Cooper.

What should Aurora do as a city and as a legislative body to abate climate change?

Learn and lead.

Should Aurora raise the minimum wage? How high?

The Minimum Wage should be a LIVING WAGE. This, in fact, was the very intention of Minimum Wage legislation. Somewhere along the way, we lost our way. Here, in Colorado, we have the benefit of a robust report, put forth by the Colorado Center on Law and Policy. The Self-Sufficiency Standard holds critical data for ALL of our decision-making, should we dare to read and understand it. Depending on the cost of housing, and other factors, in any given zip code or county, the living wage will vary. However, what’s clear is the simple premise that one cover his or her expenses without the need for government assistance of any kind.

The Colfax arts and cultural district has some successes, but it’s struggling. Should Aurora create a new special taxing district to boost funding? What kind?

We lose money to Denver for most things, and the Arts are no exception. We can’t even graduate our own students in the city they went to school in, which is not only reprehensible, but is a lost revenue opportunity, year after year. Families travel for a child’s graduation. They eat out. They shop. They stay in hotels. Right now, Denver benefits from this simple right of passage. A fresh, bold vision for Aurora MUST include the Arts, and it starts with prioritizing this critical area of town, and create an Aurora worth discovering AGAIN.

Should the city build an emergency homeless shelter?

Yes...AND. We must build attainable housing for ALL who reside here, to include those currently without homes, as well. Our thinking simply is NOT bold enough. Yes, we need a year-round housing option for our unhoused neighbors. The question I’d ask is, what does the City have by way of shuttered properties that could simply be repurposed? Colorado Coalition for the Homeless has subject matter expertise along this line. Tap them. Second Chance Center has partnered with a house of faith to build a 50-unit supportive housing development, in the heart of Aurora. They have subject matter expertise along that line. Tap them. And there are any number of shelter/housing solutions in the 7-county metro. Let's tap them.