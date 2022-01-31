Woman shot in the leg Monday morning on East Colfax in Aurora

1 of 2

AURORA | An unidentified woman was shot in the leg and injured by a man who then ran east on East Colfax Avenue near Beeler Street at about 11 :30 a.m., police said.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive the shooting, Aurora police said in a tweet.

The shooting suspect was describe to police as a Black male. No other details about the circumstances of the shooting or a description of a suspect were provided.

Police and Sentinel staff reporters said there is a heavy police presence in the area.

At the scene, a woman approached police and said a man was being held hostage at a motel across the street. Police spokesperson Matthew Wells-Longshore told the Sentinel that there was no hostage situation, but that the motel was in the process of getting two guests to leave.

This appeared to be the fourth shooting in three days in Aurora. Police have reported about 35 shootings in Aurora this month.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.