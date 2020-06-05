VIDEO: Aurora cop pointing gun at doctor’s head prompts excessive force lawsuit

AURORA | Dr. P.J. Parmar, a prominent figure in north Aurora who for years has provided significant resources to local refugees, is planning on suing the Aurora Police Department after an officer held him at gunpoint during a line of questioning on March 1.

Denver-based civil rights attorney David Lane said he is preparing a federal lawsuit against the city claiming that an Aurora police officer used excessive force when he held a pistol in front of Parmar’s face while asking him why he was driving through a parking lot at 1532 Galena St.

Parmar has owned the adjacent building and its attached LLC, Mango House, for several years.

In cell phone video provided to The Sentinel, an Aurora police identifying himself as “Officer Henderson” questions Parmar with his gun drawn, pointed at him from close distance. At the beginning of the video clip, the officer asks Parmar, “What are you doing?”

Parmar, who is seated in the driver’s seat of a Chevy sedan, explains that he owns the property and repeatedly asks the police officer to leave.

In a Medium post entitled “Building Owning While Brown,” Parmar wrote that he was at the building that Sunday night to move Boy Scout gear.

For years, Parmar has served as a Scout leader for a local Scout troop composed of Aurora refugees.

“(The officer) approached me, pointed his gun point blank at my head, and repeatedly demanded for me to prove that it is my property,” Parmar, a family physician who was born in India and raised in Canada, wrote in his Medium post. “As if a dark skin person doesn’t own commercial buildings in the ‘hood, or tend to them on Sunday evening. I told him I don’t need to, that I don’t even know how to (one can look up county records, but he wasn’t doing that), that he can do his own research (what documentation was he wanting? my building owner card?), and I told him he needs to leave right now. Instead of leaving he called in two other police to join him.”

Parmar was never cited for a crime after the interaction with officers.

Officers did not complete a standard incident report following their interaction with Parmar, a spokesman for Aurora police confirmed.

The formal service call that officers initiated began at 6:19 p.m. and was closed 31 minutes later. The only call note was “need a car, routine,” according to Officer Matt Longshore, spokesman for Aurora police.

Longshore confirmed that there is an active internal affairs investigation into the incident. The results of the investigation are pending.

Parmar said he never filed a formal complaint regarding the incident, but suspects a Facebook friend initiated the process after he posted about the encounter on his personal page.

Lane said he is planning on filing the suit on Parmar’s behalf next week or shortly thereafter.

“This is what people of color deal with on a daily basis in this country,” Lane said. “ … White America doesn’t understand the frequency that this kind of thing happens to people of color. There are two constitutions as far as the police are concerned: one for white people and one for people of color.”

The firm of Killmer, Lane and Newman has multiple other pending cases against the city regarding excessive use of force by Aurora police. One of Lane’s law partners, Mari Newman, is representing the family of Elijah McClain, the 23-year-old black man who died several days after he was detained by Aurora police while walking home from a convenience store last August.

Lane said existing case law stipulates that drawing a gun on a resident constitutes use of force.

“That force may only be used if the officer is in reasonable fear for his or her life,” Lane wrote in an email. “Dr. Parmar was merely loading boxes into his vehicle on his own property when an Aurora officer approached him with a drawn gun.”

Much of the precedent comes from U.S. Circuit Court decisions, which remain largely split on whether a police officer can enact excessive force without technically touching the subject of a contact, according to an article published in the University of Richmond Law Review.

“Can a police officer be sued for excessive force without making any physical contact with the plaintiff? The answer to that question is yes,” attorney Michael Jacobsma wrote in a 2017 article. “ … However, the federal circuits are not uniform on this issue, and the United States Supreme Court has yet to squarely address such a claim.”

Jacobsma later cites a decision from the 10th circuit, which encompasses Colorado, in which it was determined officers were not justified in holding children at gunpoint.

Parmar is planning a protest of police practices at the new Mango House facility, the former Broyhill furniture building at 10180 E. Colfax Ave., at 6 p.m. June 6.

“I would be remiss not to pursue it,” Parmar said of his case in a recent interview. “These are the sorts of things that, if they’re done unchecked, lead to more of it. It’s an opportunity to either help decrease it, or by doing nothing, I’m complicit in increasing it.”