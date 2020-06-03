Southlands farmers’ market to reopen Saturday

AURORA | Area foodies: fear not. The Southlands Farmers’ Market will be back on this weekend for your fresh produce hankerings.

A spokesperson for Southlands Shopping Center said the south Aurora outdoor mall will reopen the Farmer’s Market Saturdays through September. This weekend, the bazaar will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Of course, the market will also require social distancing. Prepare to take advantage of curbside pickup of produce, queue through one-way aisles and patiently wait for entry if customer capacity is already above limits.

To order produce ahead for curbside pickup, visit https://thelocalcolorado.localfoodmarketplace.com.

The market is located at Southlands and has temporarily moved to East Street between the Eddie Bauer and Kay Jewelers.