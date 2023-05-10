AURORA | Religious persecution forced Solomon Gurzhiev from the former Soviet Union into Aurora.

Solomon was an architectural engineer, turned butcher.

Before moving to Aurora, he suffered a traumatic eye injury working as an engineer. He eventually found work as a butcher in Tajikistan.

Moving to Aurora in 1989, he became a stay-at-home father before starting his own business. Gurzhiev opened Solomon’s Grocery and European Delicatessen in 2002 — bringing the taste of his old country to Aurora.

The Havana Street market sells fresh German breads, a large variety of sausages and seafood, more than 80 varieties of deli meat, pickles, cheeses, Eastern European snacks, and it boasts a dessert case not meant for the weak of heart.

