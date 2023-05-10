Solomon Gurzhiev, owner of Solomon’s Grocery & European Delicatessen, stands for a portrait behind the counter of his Havana Street deli, April 24. Gurzhiev opened the deli in 2002 and runs it with his son.
Portrait by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

AURORA | Religious persecution forced Solomon Gurzhiev from the former Soviet Union into Aurora.

Solomon was an architectural engineer, turned butcher.

Before moving to Aurora, he suffered a traumatic eye injury working as an engineer. He eventually found work as a butcher in Tajikistan.

A melange of sausages, and other meats are readily available, daily, at the Havana Street deli, Solomon’s Grocery and European Delicatessen.
Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

Moving to Aurora in 1989, he became a stay-at-home father before starting his own business. Gurzhiev opened Solomon’s Grocery and European Delicatessen in 2002 — bringing the taste of his old country to Aurora.

The aisles of Solomon’s Grocery and European Delicatessen are lined with Eastern European snacks from the old country.
Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

The Havana Street market sells fresh German breads, a large variety of sausages and seafood, more than 80 varieties of deli meat, pickles, cheeses, Eastern European snacks, and it boasts a dessert case not meant for the weak of heart.

— Close-up by Philip B. Poston, Sentinel Colorado Photo Editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments