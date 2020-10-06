Rangeview High Interact Club seeking books for neighborhood mini-libraries

AURORA | The Interact Club at Rangeview High School is holding a book drive Saturday, Oct. 10 in order to stock community libraries the club will build in the neighborhood around the school.

Interact is the student wing of the Rotary Club, and works on service projects that benefit their communities. President Na’Kia Napue, a junior at Rangeview, said the club decided it wanted to create community libraries because they all love reading.

“We are very scholastic kids, and we know what it’s like to be an avid reader and your parents can’t always buy books for you,” she said.

That’s especially true during the coronavirus pandemic, which has tightened the budgets of many families and led to libraries being closed to the public or having limited hours.

The club is holding the drive in the main parking lot of Rangeview High School at 17599 E. Iliff Ave. on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., though Napue said club members will probably be there closer to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those with donations can drive up and drop them off and club members will make sure they are properly sanitized.

The club is accepting books for any age range, including adults.

“Anything that people have we would just love,” Napue said.

The club will begin building the libraries next week — the first one is going in Napue’s grandmother’s front yard — and will manage them once they are built. It will initially be focused on the area around Rangeview, but Napue said ultimately the club hopes to branch out across Aurora.