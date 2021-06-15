Motorcyclist dies after fatal crash in Aurora Monday

AURORA | One man is dead following a collision between the driver of a Chevy sedan and a motorcycle rider in south Aurora Monday afternoon, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Authorities said the 25-year-old motorcyclist from Aurora was found unresponsive after he collided with the Chevy at the intersection of South Parker Road and East Belleview Avenue at about 5:15 p.m. on June 14.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time later. The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the man in the coming days.

Traffic investigators believe the driver of the sedan was attempting to turn left onto Belleview from the southbound lanes of Parker when he struck the motorcycle rider, who was traveling north on Parker.

Authorities believe the motorcycle had the right of way.

Lt. Chris Amsler, spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department, said the 48-year-old driver of the Chevy is cooperating with detectives as the investigation continues.

Last year marked the deadliest year on record for Colorado motorcyclists with 137 fatalities, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Fatalities in the state had remained flat for the preceding three years.

At least 33 motorcycle riders have died on Colorado roads in the first six months of the year, according to state Department of Transportation figures.