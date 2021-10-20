Man dies Wednesday from Aurora shooting near 17th and Tower Road, police say

AURORA | An unidentified man died from gunshot wounds Wednesday after a shooting was reported in the 1700 block of Tower Road in Aurora, police said.

Few details were released, other than the general location of the shooting and that the shooting victim, a man, was rushed to a nearby hospital but died.

Police closed roads in the area along Tower Road between East 16th Avenue and East 19th Avenue. Some of the roads were still closed at about 12:45 p.m.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact @CrimeStoppersCO.