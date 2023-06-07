The rainy weather didn’t deter eager market-goers from attending the first Havana Street Global Market of the year June 3.
It also helped that the owner of the vacant spot that used to house Bicycle Village opened its doors to the folks at On Havana Street so the vendors and shoppers would have a chance to watch K-pop fun, wheel and deal some handmade crafts, rare plants, and of course, sample some delicious food.
The next Havana Street Global market will be a night market June 17 at LeeZakaya, 2710 S. Havana St. and will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Close-up by Philip B. Poston, Sentinel Colorado Photo Editor