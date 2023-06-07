K-Pop dance troupes performed. June 3, during the Havana Street Global Market. Rainy weather forced the market indoors, but that didn’t put a deter eager shoppers from attending the event. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

The rainy weather didn’t deter eager market-goers from attending the first Havana Street Global Market of the year June 3.

Peter Nguyen, of the pop-up Geisha, cooks eggs and chicken on a flat top during the Havana Street Global Market, June 3. Local restaurants and vendors filled the consumers with tasty snacks and handmade gifts and wares. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado Gary Davis, right, talks about the maximum height of a plant to a shopper, June 3, at the Havana Street Global Market. Davis owns Blazing Star Greenhouse and specializes in selling exotic plants. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

It also helped that the owner of the vacant spot that used to house Bicycle Village opened its doors to the folks at On Havana Street so the vendors and shoppers would have a chance to watch K-pop fun, wheel and deal some handmade crafts, rare plants, and of course, sample some delicious food.

Vendors and shoppers alike filled the location that used to be Bicycle Village after the rainy weather forced the Havana Street Global Market indoors, June 3. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

The next Havana Street Global market will be a night market June 17 at LeeZakaya, 2710 S. Havana St. and will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

