It’s unofficially, official, Aurora City Council, school board winners and losers tentatively tabbed

AURORA | The end of election season is in sight across the Aurora region. Arapahoe and Adams counties confirmed they are done counting votes, nearly two weeks after polls and ballot drop-off locations closed.

Official results for local school board races and the Aurora City Council will be certified on Nov. 19. Arapahoe County Clerk Joan Lopez said in a tweet Monday that the public, bipartisan audit will take place at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Michael Carter, Tramaine Duncan, Anne Keke and incumbent Debbie Gerkin will be sworn in as APS’ new board candidates on Nov. 30

Incumbent Kelly Bates was elected to a second term representing District D on the Cherry Creek school board and Kristin Allan will be sworn in the week after Thanksgiving to serve as District E’s new representative, replacing term-limited board president Karen Fisher.

In the Aurora City Council Ward III race between Jono Scott and Ruben Medina, Scott gained an early lead but further counts revealed Medina was able to scoot past his opponent. Medina leads by 126 votes.

“Instead of getting angry, bitter, and/or hatefully fight, I chose to show the love of Christ in my relationships with those around me. This became real to me as I went to pick up my signs around the city. (Talk about a discouraging thing to do!) As I picked up my signs, I noticed that many of my opponent’s signs were close to mine,” Scott said in a letter to supporters last week. “I decided to pick these up and take them to him. I decided that I wanted to show kindness, love, and graciousness in the best way that I could. When I knocked on his door, he seemed pleasantly surprised. We had a wonderful (and long) conversation. I ended the conversation telling him that I wished him wisdom and success.”

Dustin Zvonek and Danille Jurinsky winning at-large seats and Steve Sundberg in Ward II will likely give the council three reliable conservative votes. Medina and incumbent Crystal Murillo in Ward I both run on progressive platforms.

New members of the Aurora City Council will be sworn in on Dec. 6.

RESULTS AS OF NOV. 15, 2021

2021 Aurora City Council Election: 2 At Large seats Aurora City Council At-Large Adams County Arapahoe County Douglas County Total Dustin Zvonek 974 26772 627 28373 Danielle Jurinsky 841 24374 658 25873 Hanna Bogale 471 8142 134 8747 Candice Bailey 1195 20706 250 22151 John Ronquillo 1321 21394 292 23007 Becky Hogan 795 13984 292 15071 Top two vote getters win seats

2021 Aurora City Council Election: Ward I, northwest Aurora Aurora City CouncilWard I Adams County Arapahoe County Total Bill Gondrez 643 1017 1660 Scott Liva 167 212 379 Crystal Murillo, Incumbent 864 1538 2402 Top vote getter wins

2021 Aurora City Council Election: Ward II, northeast Aurora Aurora City Council Ward II Adams County Arapahoe County Total Jessica Giammalvo 206 794 1000 Robert Hamilton 88 453 541 Bryan Lindstrom 516 3027 3543 Steven Sundberg 555 4168 4723 Top vote getter wins

2021 Aurora City Council Election: Ward III, west-central Aurora Aurora City Council Ward III Arapahoe County Ruben Medina 4180 Jono Scott 4052 Top vote getter wins

2021 Cherry Creeks schools Board of Education - District D Cherry Creek schools District D director Arapahoe County Jennifer Gibbons 24112 Schumé Navarro 10370 Kelly Bates - Incumbent 37227 Top vote-getter wins

2021 Cherry Creek schools Board of Education - District E Cherry Creek schools District D director Arapahoe County Jason Lester 14121 Bill Leach 21678 Kristin Allen 35492 Top vote-getter wins