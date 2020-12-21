COVIDCheck Colorado offering free testing in Aurora

AURORA | COVIDCheck Colorado is now offering free COVID-19 testing at four locations across Aurora.

COVIDCheck previously offered free testing to all teachers and other school district employees, but is partnering with the state of Colorado to offer it to all Coloradans, according to a press release.

The locations are:

– Aurora Public Schools Instructional Support Facility, 5416 S. Riviera Way

– Ethiopian Evangelical Church, 444 South Lansing St.

– Aurora Public Schools Professional Learning Center, 15771 E 1st Avenue

– Stutler Bowl Stadium, 9300 East Union Avenue

The sites are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Stutler Bowl site is also open on Saturday Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. More information is available at covidcheckcolorado.org.

Testing is free and insurance of identification is not needed. The test in a nasal swab, and results should be available in 36 to 72 hours. Those who test positive will receive a call from a doctor or nurse.