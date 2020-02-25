Congressman Crow talks local issues, defers on presidential preferences

AURORA | After a stint in the national spotlight as an impeachment manager rebuking President Donald Trump’s direction to withhold military aid from Ukraine, Aurora Congressman Jason Crow said he’s back to business as usual in the district and in Washington.

“I’ve returned back to the regular schedule, and actually a couple of the Republicans that I have bills going with, they gave me a big welcome back and bear hug on the House floor,” he told reporters following a town hall at Aurora Central High School Monday night.

In the 6th Congressional District, business was local. Few attendees asked highly political questions, but rather the evening, guided by audience questions, was focused on close-to-home issues.

The town hall, which lasted about an hour, attracted more than 150 people who brought concerns completely unrelated to the high-profile impeachment trial. One woman wanted to know if Crow would vote to disallow minors from purchasing vaping products, another, wearing a Make America Great Again ball cap, asked about a specific bill related to immigration detention centers.

Another asked about affordable housing.

“I love doing this and having interaction. This is really, in my view, democracy in action and what democracy is all about, and something that I am committed to doing. (I’ll) continue to do town halls, regional events and coffees on the corner,” he said.

Crow hosted a coffee on the corner event in Highlands Ranch on Saturday.

After the town hall Crow, responding to a reporter’s question, said he hasn’t made a decision to endorse in the Democratic presidential primary yet. Aurora has been a hot spot for Democratic candidates, having attracted Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar in the last week. Mike Bloomberg has opened an office. Elizabeth Warren and then-candidate Beto O’Rourke visited during the fall, too.

“I continue to just look at the various campaigns, see how people are doing and, you know, who can create the campaign to win, and I haven’t made that decision,” he said.

Crow added that there isn’t one candidate he agrees completely with — “I don’t believe that everyone being in lockstep and everybody thinking the same thing is necessarily healthy for any party or any group of people,” he said —but will support the nominee regardless of who it is.

“I can say none of those candidates pose the threats to our democracy that President Trump poses, I mean, by any stretch,” he said.